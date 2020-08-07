New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endometrial Ablation Devices (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05948825/?utm_source=GNW





The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Endometrial Ablation Devices market for the year 2020 and beyond.Endometrial Ablation Devices are used for treatment of Abnormal Menstrual Bleeding (Mennorhagia ).



Endometrial ablation Device is used for the removal of a portion of endometrial layer of the uterus and the endometrial layer is still functional but significant reduction in menstrual blood is observed.



The procedure involved is Hysterectomy surgery for 1st generation technique whereas for 2nd generation techniques hysteroscope is not required.Endometrial Ablation is generally performed in premenopausal women with high menstrual bleeding (HMB) and those who have completed child bearing and women with normal uterine or having small uterine fibroids of size less than 3 cm in diameter.



In women with HMB alone and pregnancy of 10 months endometrial ablation is preferred by the use of hysteroscope. There are varying modalities in which endometrial ablation can be performed including surgical energy (RF, Microwave, Cryoablation) or standalone techniques such as thermal balloon ablation.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



Currently marketed Endometrial Ablation Devices and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Endometrial Ablation Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

- Granular data on total installed bases, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Endometrial Ablation Devices market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Endometrial Ablation Devices market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered: Boston Scientific Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp, CooperSurgical Inc, Minerva Surgical Inc, Hologic Inc, Veldana Medical SA, Omnitech Systems Inc, AngioDynamics Inc and Others



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



