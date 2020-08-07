TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”).



Q2 2020 Highlights

Lower new investment volume was offset by lower repayments and higher renewals resulting in quarterly growth of the mortgage portfolio to $1,210.3 million in Q2 compared to $1,191.1 million in Q1



Maintained conservative portfolio risk position focused on income-producing commercial real estate 92.1% of mortgage investment portfolio are first mortgages 85.8% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties 68.7% weighted average loan-to-value 7.1% quarterly weighted average interest rate on net mortgage investment



Delivered adjusted net income and comprehensive income of $11.5 million and distributable income of $14.8 million

Generated $0.18 in distributable income per share

Paid $14.2 million in dividends to shareholders

“More than four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, our mortgage portfolio continues to perform well, demonstrating resilience and reinforcing the value of our conservative approach of focusing on income-producing assets in urban markets,” said Cameron Goodnough, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “While there has been no material impact on interest and principal payments to date, we continue to monitor the loan portfolio very closely. As we have said previously, the longer and deeper the economic impact of COVID-19, the greater the implications for our borrowers and their tenants. One consequence of the current environment was a slowdown in transaction activity across the industry, resulting in lower turnover and more renewals in our portfolio during Q2. We continue to meet our distributable income targets and have a strong capital position to take advantage of improved transaction volumes in the coming quarters.”

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Net Mortgage Investments $ 1,210.3 $ 1,214.5 $ 1,191.1 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments $ 82.6 $ 96.4 $ 78.0 Net Investment Income $ 22.0 $ 25.0 $ 24.1 Income from Operations $ 18.2 $ 21.3 $ 20.3 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 11.7 $ 13.6 $ 7.4 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 11.5 $ 13.6 $ 13.2 Distributable Income $ 14.8 $ 13.7 $ 14.4 Dividends to Shareholders $ 14.2 $ 14.3 $ 14.4 $ per share Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable Income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.09 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Payout Ratio on Distributable Income 95.7 % 104.2 % 99.9 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 120.5 % 105.0 % 193.6 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 122.6 % 105.0 % 108.7 % Net Mortgage Investments Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 68.7 % 67.4 % 69.6 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 1.3 yr 1.1 yr 1.3 yr First Mortgages 92.1 % 93.8 % 93.1 % Cash-Flowing Properties 85.8 % 86.1 % 85.2 % Rental Apartments 51.6 % 46.3 % 54.2 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 75.1 % 56.6 % 75.7 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 7.1 % 7.2 % 7.2 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 0.7 % 1.0 % 0.8 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.1 %

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

