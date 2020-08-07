VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Gold Corporation (“K2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KTO; OTCQB: KTGDF; FRANKFURT: 23K) is pleased to report that it has identified a large magnetic anomaly on the Mojave gold project (“Mojave”) in Inyo County, California following an 8.3 km2 ground magnetic survey. The magnetic survey was focused on the gold-rich Eastern Target area covering the East, Newmont, Central, and Dragonfly target areas. In addition to the geophysical survey K2 completed a 72 km2 LiDAR topographic survey.



Ground Magnetic Survey

An 8.3 km2 ground magnetic survey was completed on the gold-rich Eastern Target area covering the East, Newmont, and Dragonfly target areas of Mojave. The data is being used in concert with available geochemical, geological, LiDAR, and WorldView-3 spectral imagery to advance the geologic and structural interpretation of the target area. In addition, a 3D inversion was completed on magnetic data to assess the potential for deep magnetic sources that may be associated with intrusions beneath the target. The inversion indicated a large, 600m x 900m, magnetic feature approximately 600m beneath the Central portion of the Eastern target area that is interpreted as an intrusion and may be associated with mineralization in the area. In addition, a set of smaller magnetic features also occur beneath the Dragonfly target. These appear to come to surface in colluvial cover immediately west of the target and may represent addition intrusive bodies. Follow up investigation of the anomalies will be conducted in the near future.

LiDAR Survey

A 72 km2 LiDAR survey was also completed on Mojave, and provided high-resolution (<1m) base imagery and topographic data that is being utilized to advance the Company’s geologic and structural interpretation on the project. Preliminary analysis of the data highlighted a series of previously unmapped structural lineaments across the property and historic workings/prospects that warrant follow up investigation. Furthermore, the data provides high-resolution topographic data that will aid in drill planning, permitting, and 3D modelling efforts on the project. Further analysis of the data is ongoing.

Qualified Person

Jodie Gibson, Vice President of Exploration and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information on this release.

About K2

K2 is a well financed gold and silver exploration company with approximately $2M cash and projects in SW USA, Yukon and Alaska. The Company is focused on the Mojave property in California, a 5,830 hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets. The location of Mojave enables the Company to have year-round news flow on multiple previously recognized surface gold targets that have been successfully drilled in the past by majors BHP and Newmont. Besides affording immediate drill targets, the property also includes undrilled historical trench results including 4.2 g/t gold over 42.7m.

