New York, Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flushing Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899513/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gravity Flush, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1% CAGR and reach US$921.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual Flush segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $625.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR



The Flushing Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$625.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$478.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.



Pressure-assisted Flush Segment to Record 2% CAGR



In the global Pressure-assisted Flush segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$348.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$389.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$339.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Caroma Industries Ltd.

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

Enware Australia Pty., Ltd.

Geberit Plumbing Technology India Private Limited

GROHE AG

Hindware Homes

Jaquar and Company Pvt., Ltd.

Kohler Company

Parisi Bathware and Doorware Pty Ltd.

RAK Ceramics

Roca Bathroom Products Pvt., Ltd.

Seima Australia

Sonas Bathrooms

TECE GmbH

Toto Ltd.

verotti

Villeroy & Boch AG

VitrA Bathroom Group Eczacibasi Yapi Gerecleri San. ve Tic. A.S.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899513/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flushing Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flushing Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Flushing Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Flushing Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Gravity Flush (Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Gravity Flush (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Gravity Flush (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Dual Flush (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Dual Flush (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Dual Flush (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pressure-assisted Flush (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Pressure-assisted Flush (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Pressure-assisted Flush (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Tornado Flush (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Tornado Flush (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Tornado Flush (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Segments (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Segments (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Non-Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Non-Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Non-Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flushing Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Flushing Systems Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Flushing Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Flushing Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Flushing Systems Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Flushing Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Flushing Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Flushing Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Flushing Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Flushing Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flushing

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Flushing Systems Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Flushing Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Flushing Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Flushing Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Flushing Systems Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Flushing Systems in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Flushing Systems Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flushing Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Flushing Systems Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Flushing Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Flushing Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Flushing Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Flushing Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Flushing Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Flushing Systems Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Flushing Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Flushing Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Flushing Systems Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Flushing Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Flushing Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Flushing Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Flushing Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Flushing Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Flushing Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Flushing Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Flushing Systems Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Flushing Systems in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Flushing Systems Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Flushing Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Flushing Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flushing Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Flushing Systems Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Flushing Systems Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Flushing Systems Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Flushing Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Flushing Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Flushing Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Flushing Systems Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Flushing Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Flushing Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 95: Flushing Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Flushing Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Flushing Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Flushing Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Flushing Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Flushing Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Flushing Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Flushing Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Flushing Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Flushing Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Flushing Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Flushing Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Flushing Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Flushing Systems Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Flushing Systems Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Flushing Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Flushing Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Flushing Systems Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Flushing Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Flushing Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 123: Flushing Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Flushing Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Flushing Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Flushing Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flushing Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Flushing Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flushing Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Flushing Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flushing Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Flushing Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Flushing Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Flushing Systems Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Flushing Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Flushing Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Flushing Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Flushing Systems Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Flushing Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Flushing Systems Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Flushing Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 143: Flushing Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Flushing Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Flushing Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Flushing Systems Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Flushing Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Flushing Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Flushing Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Flushing Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Flushing Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Flushing Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Flushing Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Flushing Systems Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Flushing Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Flushing Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Flushing Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Flushing Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Flushing Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Flushing Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Flushing Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Flushing Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Flushing Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Flushing Systems Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Flushing Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Flushing Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Flushing Systems Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Flushing Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Flushing Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Flushing Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flushing

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Flushing Systems Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Flushing Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 182: Flushing Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Flushing Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Flushing Systems Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Flushing Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Flushing Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Flushing Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Flushing Systems Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flushing Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Flushing Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Flushing Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Flushing Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Flushing Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 195: Flushing Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Flushing Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Flushing Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Flushing Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Flushing Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Flushing Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Flushing Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Flushing Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Flushing Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Flushing Systems Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Flushing Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Flushing Systems Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Flushing Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Flushing Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Flushing Systems Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899513/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001