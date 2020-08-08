New York, Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floating Power Plants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899501/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. Renewable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$807.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Renewable segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $283.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Floating Power Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$283.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$395.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899501/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Floating Power Plant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Floating Power Plants Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Floating Power Plants Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Floating Power Plants Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Renewable (Power Source) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Renewable (Power Source) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Renewable (Power Source) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Non-Renewable (Power Source) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-Renewable (Power Source) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Non-Renewable (Power Source) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Commercial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Floating Power Plant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Floating Power Plants Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Floating Power Plants Market in the United States by
Power Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Floating Power Plants Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Floating Power Plants Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Floating Power Plants Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Floating Power Plants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Floating Power Plants Historic Market Review
by Power Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 24: Floating Power Plants Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 25: Canadian Floating Power Plants Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Floating Power Plants Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Floating Power Plants Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Floating Power Plants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Floating Power Plants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Floating Power Plants Market Share Analysis
by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Floating
Power Plants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Japanese Floating Power Plants Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Floating Power Plants Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Floating Power Plants Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Floating Power Plants Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Floating Power Plants Market by Power Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Floating Power Plants in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Floating Power Plants Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Floating Power Plant Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Floating Power Plants Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Floating Power Plants Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Floating Power Plants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Floating Power Plants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020-2027
Table 44: Floating Power Plants Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Power Source: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Floating Power Plants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 47: Floating Power Plants Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Floating Power Plants Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Floating Power Plants Market in France by Power
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: French Floating Power Plants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 51: French Floating Power Plants Market Share Analysis by
Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Floating Power Plants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Floating Power Plants Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Floating Power Plants Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Floating Power Plants Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Floating Power Plants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 57: German Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Floating Power Plants Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Floating Power Plants Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Floating Power Plants Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Floating Power Plants Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Floating Power Plants Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Floating Power Plants Market by Power Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Italian Demand for Floating Power Plants in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Floating Power Plants Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Floating Power Plants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power
Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Floating Power Plants Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom Floating Power Plants Market Share
Analysis by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Floating Power Plants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Floating Power Plants Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Floating Power Plants Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Floating Power Plants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Spanish Floating Power Plants Historic Market Review
by Power Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 75: Floating Power Plants Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 76: Spanish Floating Power Plants Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Floating Power Plants Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Floating Power Plants Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Floating Power Plants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Floating Power Plants Market in Russia by Power
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 81: Russian Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Russian Floating Power Plants Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Floating Power Plants Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Floating Power Plants Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020-2027
Table 86: Floating Power Plants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Power Source: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Floating Power Plants Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Floating Power Plants Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Floating Power Plants Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Floating Power Plants Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plants Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Floating Power Plants Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plants Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Floating Power Plants Market in Asia-Pacific by Power
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plants Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plants Market Share
Analysis by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Floating Power Plants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plants Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plants Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Floating Power Plants Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power
Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Australian Floating Power Plants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 102: Australian Floating Power Plants Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Floating Power Plants Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Floating Power Plants Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Floating Power Plants Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Floating Power Plants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Indian Floating Power Plants Historic Market Review
by Power Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 108: Floating Power Plants Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 109: Indian Floating Power Plants Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Floating Power Plants Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Floating Power Plants Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Floating Power Plants Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power
Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: South Korean Floating Power Plants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 114: Floating Power Plants Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Floating Power Plants Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Floating Power Plants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Floating Power Plants Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Floating Power
Plants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Power Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Floating Power Plants Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power
Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plants Market
Share Analysis by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Floating Power Plants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Floating Power Plants Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Floating Power Plants Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Floating Power Plants Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 125: Floating Power Plants Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Latin American Floating Power Plants Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 127: Latin American Floating Power Plants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Floating Power Plants Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Floating Power Plants Market by Power
Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Floating Power Plants in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Floating Power Plants Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Floating Power Plants Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Floating Power Plants Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020-2027
Table 134: Floating Power Plants Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Power Source: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Argentinean Floating Power Plants Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Argentinean Floating Power Plants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 137: Floating Power Plants Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Floating Power Plants Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 139: Floating Power Plants Market in Brazil by Power
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Brazilian Floating Power Plants Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 141: Brazilian Floating Power Plants Market Share
Analysis by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Floating Power Plants Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Floating Power Plants Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Floating Power Plants Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 145: Floating Power Plants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Mexican Floating Power Plants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 147: Mexican Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Floating Power Plants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Floating Power Plants Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Floating Power Plants Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Floating Power Plants Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020
to 2027
Table 152: Floating Power Plants Market in Rest of Latin
America by Power Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Floating Power Plants Market
Share Breakdown by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Floating Power Plants Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Floating Power Plants Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 156: Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Floating Power Plants Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 158: Floating Power Plants Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 159: The Middle East Floating Power Plants Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: The Middle East Floating Power Plants Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020
to 2027
Table 161: The Middle East Floating Power Plants Historic
Market by Power Source in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: Floating Power Plants Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Floating Power Plants Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: Floating Power Plants Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Floating Power Plants Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Floating Power Plants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Floating Power Plants Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Iranian Floating Power Plants Market Share Analysis
by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Floating
Power Plants in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Iranian Floating Power Plants Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Floating Power Plants Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Floating Power Plants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020-2027
Table 173: Floating Power Plants Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Power Source: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Israeli Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Israeli Floating Power Plants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 176: Floating Power Plants Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Floating Power Plants Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Floating Power Plants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Power Source for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Floating Power Plants Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Floating Power Plants Market by Power
Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Floating Power Plants in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Floating Power Plants Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Floating Power Plants Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Floating Power Plants Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Power Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Floating Power Plants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 186: Floating Power Plants Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Floating Power Plants Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Floating Power Plants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Floating Power Plants Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Floating Power Plants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Power Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Floating Power Plants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Floating Power Plants Market
Share Breakdown by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Floating Power Plants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Floating Power Plants Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Floating Power Plants Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 196: African Floating Power Plants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Floating Power Plants Market in Africa by Power
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 198: African Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: African Floating Power Plants Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Floating Power Plants Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 201: Floating Power Plants Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899501/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: