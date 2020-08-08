New York, Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floating Power Plants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899501/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. Renewable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$807.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Renewable segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $283.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR

The Floating Power Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$283.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$395.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Caterpillar, Inc.
  • Ciel & Terre International
  • Floating Power Plant A/S
  • General Electric Company
  • Ideol SA
  • Kyocera Corporation
  • MAN Diesel & Turbo SE
  • Mitsubishi Corporation
  • Principle Power, Inc.
  • SeaTwirl AB
  • Siemens AG
  • Upsolar Global Co., Ltd.
  • Vikram Solar Limited
  • Wartsila Corporation
  • Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd.




IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
