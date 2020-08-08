New York, Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexographic Inks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899500/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvent-based segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $937.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Flexographic Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$937.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$914.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
UV-curable Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR
In the global UV-curable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$752.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$893 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$610.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Advantages of Flexographic Printing Offsets Other Technologies
Flexographic Printing?s Accurate Colors and High Quality Print
Advantages Score over Other Methods
Growth in Packaging Industry Drives the Flexographic Ink Market
Water Based Inks Leads in the Wake of Increasing Non VOC Inks
Demand
Stringent Legislations and Growth in Advanced Ink Technologies
Drive Growth in the Market
While Europe is the Largest Market, Asia Pacific Exhibits
Fastest Growth Rate
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Innovations and Advancements in Ink Technology for Flex Packaging
Water based Flexo Inks for High-speed Printing
VOC Free Electron Beam Technology for Flexo Printing
Graphical Advancements in Flexible Packaging
New Ink Chemistries Evolving for Label Printing
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Flexographic Printing
Flexographic Printing Technology and Printing Inks
Flexographic Ink: Definition
Flexo Ink Chemistries and Components
Water-based Technology
Solvent-based Technology
UV-Curable Technology
UV Ink: Key Features and Benefits
Curing UV Inks
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flexographic Ink Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Flexographic Printing: Disruptive Innovation
Automation and Digitalization Key Trends in the Evolving
Flexographic Ink Market
Water Based Inks: Performance Similar to Solvent Based Inks
Water Based Ink and Solvent Based Ink: Pros and Cons
Flexography, the Preferred Option for Printing on Corrugated
Boards
Selection of Raw Material Critical for Flexographic Printing in
Flexible Packaging
Type of Inks for Surface Printing and Lamination
Efficient Flexographic Label Printing Highly Suitable for High
Volumes
Issues with Flexographic Printing
Digitization: A Major Challenge
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
