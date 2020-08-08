New York, Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flashlights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899493/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Incandescent segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Flashlights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAYCO Products, Inc.

Browning Arms Company

Dorcy International

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Larson Electronics LLC

Mag Instrument Inc.

Nite Ize Inc.

Pelican Products, Inc.

Streamlight, Inc.

SureFire LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899493/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flashlight Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flashlights Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Flashlights Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Flashlights Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: LED (Light Source) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: LED (Light Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: LED (Light Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Incandescent (Light Source) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Incandescent (Light Source) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Incandescent (Light Source) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Government (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Government (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Government (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Consumer (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Consumer (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Consumer (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial/Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial/Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial/Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flashlight Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Flashlights Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Flashlights Market in the United States by Light

Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by

Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Flashlights Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Flashlights Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Flashlights Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Flashlights Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Flashlights Historic Market Review by Light

Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Flashlights Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Light Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Flashlights Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Flashlights Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Flashlights Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Flashlights: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Flashlights Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Light Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Flashlights Market Share Analysis by Light

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flashlights in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Flashlights Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Flashlights Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Flashlights Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Light Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Flashlights Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Flashlights Market by Light Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Flashlights in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Flashlights Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flashlight Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Flashlights Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Flashlights Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Flashlights Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Flashlights Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020-2027



Table 50: Flashlights Market in Europe in US$ Million by Light

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by Light

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Flashlights Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Flashlights Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Flashlights Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Flashlights Market in France by Light Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Flashlights Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Flashlights Market Share Analysis by Light

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Flashlights Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Flashlights Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Flashlights Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Flashlights Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Flashlights Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by Light

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Flashlights Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Flashlights Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Flashlights Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Flashlights Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Light Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Flashlights Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Flashlights Market by Light Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Flashlights in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Flashlights Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Flashlights: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Flashlights Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Flashlights Market Share Analysis by

Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flashlights in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Flashlights Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Flashlights Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Flashlights Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Flashlights Historic Market Review by Light

Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Flashlights Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Light Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Flashlights Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Flashlights Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Flashlights Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Flashlights Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Flashlights Market in Russia by Light Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by Light

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Flashlights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Flashlights Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Flashlights Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Flashlights Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020-2027



Table 92: Flashlights Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Light Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by

Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Flashlights Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Flashlights Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Flashlights Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Flashlights Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Flashlights Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Flashlights Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Flashlights Market in Asia-Pacific by Light Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Flashlights Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Flashlights Market Share Analysis by

Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Flashlights Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Flashlights Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Flashlights Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Flashlights Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Flashlights Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by

Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Flashlights Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Flashlights Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Flashlights Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Flashlights Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Flashlights Historic Market Review by Light

Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Flashlights Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Light Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Flashlights Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Flashlights Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Flashlights Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Flashlights Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Flashlights Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 120: Flashlights Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Flashlights Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Flashlights Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Flashlights Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flashlights: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Source

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Flashlights Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flashlights Market Share

Analysis by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Flashlights in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flashlights Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Flashlights Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Flashlights Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Flashlights Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Flashlights Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Flashlights Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Light Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Flashlights Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Flashlights Market by Light Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Flashlights in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Flashlights Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Flashlights Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020-2027



Table 140: Flashlights Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Light Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by

Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Flashlights Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Flashlights Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Flashlights Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Flashlights Market in Brazil by Light Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Flashlights Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Flashlights Market Share Analysis by Light

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Flashlights Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Flashlights Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Flashlights Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Flashlights Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Flashlights Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by Light

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Flashlights Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Flashlights Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Flashlights Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Flashlights Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Flashlights Market in Rest of Latin America by Light

Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Flashlights Market Share

Breakdown by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Flashlights Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Flashlights Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Flashlights Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Flashlights Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Flashlights Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Flashlights Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Flashlights Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Flashlights Historic Market by Light

Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Flashlights Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Light Source for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 169: The Middle East Flashlights Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Flashlights Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Flashlights Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Flashlights: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Flashlights Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Light Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Flashlights Market Share Analysis by Light

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flashlights in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Flashlights Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Flashlights Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Flashlights Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020-2027



Table 179: Flashlights Market in Israel in US$ Million by Light

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by Light

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Flashlights Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Flashlights Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Flashlights Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Flashlights Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Light Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Flashlights Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Flashlights Market by Light Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flashlights in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Flashlights Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Flashlights Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Light Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Flashlights Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 192: Flashlights Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Flashlights Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Flashlights Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Flashlights Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Flashlights Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light

Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Flashlights Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Flashlights Market Share

Breakdown by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Flashlights Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Flashlights Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Flashlights Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Flashlights Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Flashlights Market in Africa by Light Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Flashlights Market Share Breakdown by Light

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Flashlights Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Flashlights Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Flashlights Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 45

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899493/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001