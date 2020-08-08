New York, Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899460/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$136.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.8% over the period 2020-2027. Polymer-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$79.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymer-modified segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR



The Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 373-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adex Systems Inc.

BASF SE

Dryvit Systems, Inc.

Durabond Products Limited

Durock Alfacing International Limited

Master Wall Inc.

Omega Products International

Owens Corning

Parex USA, Inc.

RMAX

Saint-Gobain

SFS Group AG

Sto SE & Co. KGaA

Terraco Group

Wacker Chemie AG











I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS)

Market Outlook

EIFS Market in the Residential Sector

Global Competitor Market Shares

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Drivers &

Restraints

Rising Need to Reduce Energy Consumption to Drive Opportunities

Environmental Concerns Over Greenhouse Gas Emissions to Spur

Growth

Improvemnet in Construction Spending Augurs Well for Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Polymer-based (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polymer-based (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polymer-based (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polymer-modified (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polymer-modified (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polymer-modified (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Expanded Polystyrene (Insulation Material) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Expanded Polystyrene (Insulation Material) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Expanded Polystyrene (Insulation Material) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Mineral Wool (Insulation Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Mineral Wool (Insulation Material) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Mineral Wool (Insulation Material) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Insulation Materials (Insulation Material)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Insulation Materials (Insulation Material)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 18: Other Insulation Materials (Insulation Material)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Non-Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Non-Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Non-Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Share:

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Insulation Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in the United States by Insulation Material: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Insulation Material: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 32: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Insulation Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Review by Insulation Material in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Insulation

Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Insulation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation

Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Insulation Material: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Exterior

Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Insulation Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Insulation

Material: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market by Insulation Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 62: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 64: European Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2020-2027



Table 65: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Insulation Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Europe in US$ Million by Insulation Material: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Insulation Material: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in France by Insulation Material: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: French Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Insulation Material:

2012-2019



Table 78: French Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Share Analysis by Insulation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 79: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: German Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Insulation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation Material:

2012-2019



Table 87: German Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Share Breakdown by Insulation Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 88: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 94: Italian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Insulation Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Insulation

Material: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market by Insulation Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Demand for Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Exterior Insulation and

Finish Systems (EIFS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: United Kingdom Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Exterior Insulation and

Finish Systems (EIFS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Insulation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Insulation Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Insulation Material:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: United Kingdom Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spanish Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 110: Spanish Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 112: Spanish Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Insulation Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Spanish Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Review by Insulation Material in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Insulation

Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Spanish Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Spanish Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 120: Russian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Russian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Insulation Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Russia by Insulation Material: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Insulation Material: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 125: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 126: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2020-2027



Table 128: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Insulation Material: 2020-2027



Table 131: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Insulation Material:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Insulation Material:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 134: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 137: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 139: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Asia-Pacific by Insulation Material: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Insulation

Material: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Insulation Material: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 148: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Australian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 150: Australian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Insulation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation

Material: 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Insulation Material: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 156: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



INDIA

Table 157: Indian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 158: Indian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 160: Indian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Insulation

Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Indian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Review by Insulation Material in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 162: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Insulation

Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Indian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 165: Indian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 166: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: South Korean Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 168: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Insulation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Insulation

Material: 2012-2019



Table 171: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Insulation Material: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 174: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Exterior Insulation

and Finish Systems (EIFS): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Exterior Insulation

and Finish Systems (EIFS): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Insulation Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Insulation Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Insulation Material:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 184: Latin American Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 185: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Latin American Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Latin American Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by

Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

Insulation Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by

Insulation Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market by Insulation Material: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Demand for Exterior Insulation and

Finish Systems (EIFS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Exterior Insulation and Finish

Systems (EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 196: Argentinean Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2020-2027



Table 197: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Argentinean Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Argentinean Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Insulation Material: 2020-2027



Table 200: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Argentina in US$ Million by Insulation Material: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Breakdown by Insulation Material: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 203: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 205: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Brazilian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 207: Brazilian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Market

in Brazil by Insulation Material: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Insulation

Material: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis by Insulation Material: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

(EIFS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO









