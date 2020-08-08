New York, Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Evaporative Condensing Units Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899449/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$628.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $260.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Evaporative Condensing Units market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$303.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Chemical Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
In the global Chemical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$171.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$195 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899449/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Evaporative Condensing Unit Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Evaporative Condensing Units Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Evaporative Condensing Units Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Power (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Power (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Power (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Chemical (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Chemical (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Refrigeration (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Refrigeration (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Refrigeration (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Air Conditioning (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Air Conditioning (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Air Conditioning (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Evaporative Condensing Unit Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Evaporative Condensing Units Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Evaporative Condensing Units Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Evaporative Condensing Units Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Evaporative Condensing Units Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 24: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 26: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Canadian Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Evaporative Condensing Units in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 32: Japanese Evaporative Condensing Units Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Evaporative Condensing Units in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Evaporative Condensing Units Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Evaporative Condensing Units in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Evaporative Condensing Units in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Evaporative Condensing Unit Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Evaporative Condensing Units Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Evaporative Condensing Units Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Evaporative Condensing Units Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Evaporative Condensing Units Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Evaporative Condensing Units Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 55: Evaporative Condensing Units Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Evaporative Condensing Units Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Evaporative Condensing Units Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Evaporative Condensing Units Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for Evaporative Condensing Units in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Evaporative Condensing Units in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Evaporative Condensing Units in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Evaporative Condensing Units Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Evaporative Condensing Units in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Evaporative Condensing Units Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 77: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Spanish Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 80: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Evaporative Condensing Units Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Evaporative Condensing Units Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Evaporative Condensing Units Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Evaporative Condensing Units Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Evaporative Condensing Units
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 89: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Evaporative Condensing Units
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 92: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Evaporative Condensing Units Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Evaporative Condensing Units Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 100: Evaporative Condensing Units Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Evaporative Condensing Units Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Evaporative Condensing Units Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Evaporative Condensing Units Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 110: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Indian Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 113: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Evaporative Condensing Units Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Evaporative Condensing Units Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Evaporative Condensing Units in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Evaporative Condensing Units
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Evaporative Condensing Units in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Evaporative Condensing Units
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 128: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Evaporative Condensing
Units in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Evaporative Condensing
Units in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Evaporative Condensing Units Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 137: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Evaporative Condensing Units Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Evaporative Condensing Units Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Evaporative Condensing Units Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 145: Evaporative Condensing Units Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Evaporative Condensing Units Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Evaporative Condensing Units Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Evaporative Condensing Units Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Evaporative Condensing Units
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 155: Evaporative Condensing Units Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 156: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Evaporative Condensing Units
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: Evaporative Condensing Units Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 161: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Evaporative Condensing Units in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 170: Iranian Evaporative Condensing Units Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Evaporative Condensing Units in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Evaporative Condensing Units Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Evaporative Condensing Units Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 176: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Evaporative Condensing Units Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Evaporative Condensing
Units in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Evaporative Condensing
Units in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Evaporative Condensing Units Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Evaporative Condensing Units
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 190: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Evaporative Condensing Units
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 192: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Evaporative Condensing Units
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 196: Evaporative Condensing Units Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Evaporative Condensing Units
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Evaporative Condensing Units Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Evaporative Condensing Units Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 201: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Evaporative Condensing Units Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Evaporative Condensing Units Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: Evaporative Condensing Units Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899449/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: