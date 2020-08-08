New York, Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epoxy Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899441/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Epoxy Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Other Fiber Types Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Other Fiber Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Epoxy Composite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Epoxy Composites Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Epoxy Composites Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Epoxy Composites Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Glass (Fiber Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Glass (Fiber Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Glass (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Carbon (Fiber Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Carbon (Fiber Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Carbon (Fiber Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Wind Energy (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Wind Energy (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Wind Energy (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use Industry) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use Industry)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Epoxy Composite Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Epoxy Composites Market in the United States by Fiber

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Epoxy Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Epoxy Composites Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Epoxy Composites Historic Market Review by

Fiber Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Epoxy Composites Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Epoxy Composites Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Epoxy Composites Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Epoxy Composites: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Epoxy Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epoxy

Composites in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Epoxy Composites Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 42: Epoxy Composites Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Epoxy Composites Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Epoxy Composites Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Epoxy Composites Market by Fiber Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Epoxy Composites in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Epoxy Composites Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Epoxy Composite Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Epoxy Composites Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Epoxy Composites Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Epoxy Composites Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Epoxy Composites Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Epoxy Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 56: Epoxy Composites Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Epoxy Composites Market in France by Fiber Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Epoxy Composites Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Epoxy Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Epoxy Composites Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Epoxy Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Epoxy Composites Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Epoxy Composites Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Epoxy Composites Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: Epoxy Composites Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Epoxy Composites Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Epoxy Composites Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Epoxy Composites Market by Fiber Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Epoxy Composites in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Epoxy Composites Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Epoxy Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Epoxy Composites Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Epoxy Composites in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Epoxy Composites Market in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 81: Epoxy Composites Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Epoxy Composites Historic Market Review by

Fiber Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Epoxy Composites Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Epoxy Composites Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Epoxy Composites Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Epoxy Composites Market in Russia by Fiber Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Epoxy Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Epoxy Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Epoxy Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Epoxy Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Epoxy Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 98: Epoxy Composites Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Epoxy Composites Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Epoxy Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Epoxy Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Composites Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Epoxy Composites Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Epoxy Composites Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Epoxy Composites Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Epoxy Composites Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Epoxy Composites Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Epoxy Composites Historic Market Review by

Fiber Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Epoxy Composites Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Epoxy Composites Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Epoxy Composites Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Epoxy Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Epoxy Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Epoxy Composites Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Epoxy Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Epoxy Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 126: Epoxy Composites Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Epoxy Composites:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Epoxy Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Epoxy Composites Market Share

Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Epoxy Composites in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Epoxy Composites Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 132: Epoxy Composites Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Epoxy Composites Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Epoxy Composites Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Epoxy Composites Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Epoxy Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Epoxy Composites Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Epoxy Composites Market by Fiber

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Epoxy Composites in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Epoxy Composites Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Epoxy Composites Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Epoxy Composites Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Epoxy Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 146: Epoxy Composites Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Epoxy Composites Market in Brazil by Fiber Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Epoxy Composites Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Epoxy Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Epoxy Composites Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Epoxy Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Epoxy Composites Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Epoxy Composites Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Epoxy Composites Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Epoxy Composites Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Epoxy Composites Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Epoxy Composites Market in Rest of Latin America by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Epoxy Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Epoxy Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Epoxy Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Epoxy Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Epoxy Composites Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Epoxy Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Epoxy Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Epoxy Composites Historic Market by

Fiber Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Epoxy Composites Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Epoxy Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Epoxy Composites Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Epoxy Composites Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Epoxy Composites: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Epoxy Composites Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epoxy

Composites in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Epoxy Composites Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 180: Epoxy Composites Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Epoxy Composites Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Epoxy Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 185: Epoxy Composites Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Epoxy Composites Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Epoxy Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Epoxy Composites Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Epoxy Composites Market by Fiber Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Epoxy Composites in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Epoxy Composites Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Epoxy Composites Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Epoxy Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Epoxy Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Epoxy Composites Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Epoxy Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Epoxy Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 198: Epoxy Composites Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Epoxy Composites Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Epoxy Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Epoxy Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Epoxy Composites Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Epoxy Composites Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 204: Epoxy Composites Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Epoxy Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Epoxy Composites Market in Africa by Fiber Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Epoxy Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Epoxy Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Epoxy Composites Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



