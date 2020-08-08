New York, Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899440/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soybean Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$308.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrogen Peroxide segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Epoxidized Soybean Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$133.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Other Raw Materials Segment to Record 8.6% CAGR
In the global Other Raw Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$76 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$130.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899440/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Epoxidized Soybean Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Soybean Oil (Raw Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Soybean Oil (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Soybean Oil (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hydrogen Peroxide (Raw Material) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hydrogen Peroxide (Raw Material) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Hydrogen Peroxide (Raw Material) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Foods & Beverages (End-Use Application) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Foods & Beverages (End-Use Application) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Foods & Beverages (End-Use Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Application) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Application) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Application) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other End-Use Applications (End-Use Application)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other End-Use Applications (End-Use Application)
Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Use Applications (End-Use Application)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in the United States by
Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in the United States by
End-Use Application: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 27: United States Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 31: Canadian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Review by End-Use Application in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Epoxidized Soybean Oil: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Analysis
by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Epoxidized Soybean Oil: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by End-Use
Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020-2027
Table 50: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in France by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Analysis
by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in France by End-Use
Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Breakdown
by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by End-Use
Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Epoxidized Soybean Oil:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Epoxidized Soybean Oil:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Review
by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 82: Spanish Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Review
by End-Use Application in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Russia by Raw
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Breakdown
by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Russia by End-Use
Application: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material:
2020-2027
Table 92: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application:
2020-2027
Table 95: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by
End-Use Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Review
by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 115: Indian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Review
by End-Use Application in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 120: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Epoxidized Soybean
Oil: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw
Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Epoxidized Soybean
Oil: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 136: Latin American Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by
End-Use Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020-2027
Table 140: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Brazil by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Brazil by End-Use
Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020
to 2027
Table 158: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Rest of Latin
America by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use Application: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic
Market by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic
Market by End-Use Application in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Epoxidized Soybean Oil: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Analysis
by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Market for Epoxidized Soybean Oil: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020-2027
Table 179: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by
End-Use Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 192: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application:
2012-2019
Table 195: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Epoxidized Soybean Oil Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application:
2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Africa by Raw
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 206: Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market in Africa by End-Use
Application: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899440/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: