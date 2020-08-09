Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Aug. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the exacerbating COVID 19 pandemic, every human is soldier fighting in the battle of life and death. We are not lonely and powerless unless we are armed with this mighty weapon. You're right! That's certainly face coverings.

When it comes to face masks, Dony Mask is a potent contender on the market. Why? We'll spoil no more!

Scroll down to find all you need in this one-to-one interview with Dony Garment Corporation.

Q: What makes Dony Masks stand out from the rest in terms of calibre?

A: You cannot find better Dony Masks elsewhere but only in Dony Garment. It's the unique brainchild, made with the best of the best technology.

Dony checks all the Ministry of Health's criteria on health protection and environment protection as it's reusable. So all in one!

Q: Dony Mask comes packed with 3-layers in total. What are they?

A: The first is 100% water-resistant. This makes sense as imagine this outer layer is the frontier that comes into contact with every element of the surrounding environment - dust, droplets, air pollution, and the virus.

We're proud to have Dony Mask as the only mask with this prevention properties. Standard cloth won't.

The middle one acts as a filter, so agents wanting to enter your nose and mouth should float through it. Notably, in this middle layer lies three more layers, which means triple in the protection capacity, and it allows washing up to 60 times while the filter function remains the same.

Bad-quality masks leave you dimples, nasty red spots on your skin after use. But Dony Mask will not. The inner layer, with 99,9% anti-bacterial properties, prevents germs from brewing, and gives a soft, comfortable feel. Worries resolved, then.

Q: Manual mass production means the inevitable interference of humans. How can Dony Mask manufacturer eliminate the risk of lousy sanitation?

A: We follow a standardized procedure, including three steps of packaging, sealing, sterilization. The heat-sealing process ensures no intrusion of bacteria or unwanted particles. Also, this step guarantees your mask is 100% brand new up until you take out packaging.

Next, it's the sterilization process by E.O gas, so there'll be no touch of human hands till our customers unbox it.

Q: What are the benefits dedicated to the sake of users?

A: Bunch of benefits, to be honest. Let's name it.

Since Dony Mask's bag is made from environmentally-friendly resin, it's less aesthetically appealing. But it protects better. That's why Dony Masks go for a higher penny than fashionable cloth.

A plus point for our Dony is that it saves users the hassle of washing before use. Just tear the bag and put it on. Easy enough!

Common complaints are that the ear loop gets looser and doesn't fit that well, so people keep changing for new ones. But now Dony manages to fix that, thankfully. Made from an elastic material, the loop can be stretched, up to 270% of its original length. So, you manipulate it at your will.

Q: Is washing Dony Masks time-consuming?

A: It can't be the case. There are two options:

Wash it in your regular laundry with hot water above 60 degrees Celcius in 30 minutes and tumble dry for sterilization.

Hand washes your mask using hot, soapy water. Then, let it dry under the sunlight. This won't take long, we can assure you.

Q: I heard Dony Mask is a fast wholesale face mask supplier. It is curious to learn about your impressive records of certifications

A: Have a look at how Dony was widely approved on its quality

+ FDA Certificate: permission to export to the U.S. market.

+ ISO 9001:2005 for safe production line in the export factory.

+ C.E. Certificate to export to the European market.

+ TUV Reach Certificate for containing cancer-free, allergy-free components, perfectly safe for long-lasting use

+ Aseptic Inspection Certificate: guarantee for being biologically safe and germ-free.

+ Intertek Certificate: optimal 100% water-resistant, 99.95% protection against UV (similar properties to premium sun cream), 99.9% antibacterial function after 60 washes.

+ Certification for Free Sale: permit the free flow of products overseas, with no risks of goods confiscation at Custom office.

+ Certification for breathing resistance - mmH2O figure: checked at 1.8, suited to everyone, including sports enthusiasts, suitable for jogging, gymming

+ DGA certification (certified by France): Dony Mask can resist NCovid up to 99%, and 96% after 30 washings. This emphasizes Dony's direct resistance against NCovid.

Q: We desire to know about your donation project with America.

A: In the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

Q: It's widely known that the Dony face mask supplier is breaking into new markets, which is fantastic.

A: We are continually running various export plans in different languages: English, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, French, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, German, Italian

So far, anti-bacterial, anti-droplets Dony mask has left its mark in a variety of big markets including South Africa, African, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, UK, Dubai, Europe, Kenya, Ireland, Arabic, Belgium, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, Italy.

Q: Our readers, aka would-be buyers, may well ask about some assurance from your Dony mask to be more confident in choosing your brand.

A: The Dony Mask's quality is exceptional, and we run it through many tests to eliminate any defective products. If you find anything wrong with the sanitation, then the onus is on us.

Besides, we give you our words about the right timing and the right quality - we'll refund all of the money if anything goes wrong.

Q: Where can I buy Dony Mask in Australia and New Zealand?

A: We recently collaborated with Medsupply (Medsupply Australia was founded in 2012 as one of Australia’s fastest-growing medical consumable and equipment manufacturers and suppliers providing quality and innovative products to all our customers).

You can learn more about them at the website med-supply.com.au.

In a nutshell

Here are some trademarks of Dony face mask that might take your fancy:

Meet all the rigorous requirements for export.

Sustain anti-bacterial capability up to 99,9% even after 60 washes (no other masks reach this pinnacle yet)

Equipped with three layers for maximum protections (Antimicrobial Finished)

Take out packaging and wear without washing.

Super skin-friendly and tailored to even those with sensitive skin

Comfortable for prolonged use as it is odor-free, adjustable, breathable

No suffocation issues encountered, thus ideal for sports players.

Filter dust particles

Come in different colors that are currently in fashion.

Resist dust, odor, and UV

Eco-friendly

Save over 85% vs disposable masks





