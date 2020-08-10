ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopAlliance Biosciences, a wholly own subsidiary of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) today announced the appointment of Dr. Patricia Keegan, as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President. Dr. Keegan brings over three decades of experience as a board-certified medical oncologist, clinical researcher, and regulatory authority at FDA.



“We are very glad to welcome Patricia on board,” said Ning Li, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences. “Dr. Keegan is an accomplished clinician and regulator with an impressive track record of advancing, reviewing and approving oncology products in the past 30 years. She will contribute significantly to the growth of the company as we thrive to expand Junshi/TopAlliance’s pipeline and advance drug programs toward regulatory approval globally.”

Prior to joining TopAlliance, Dr. Keegan served at FDA for 30 years, latest as Acting Associate Director of Medical Policy Oncology Center for Excellence (OCE), Office of the commissioner; 16 years as Division Director of Oncology Products; 4 years as Deputy Director Division of Clinical Trial Design and Analysis; 8 years as Chief and Medical officer at Oncology Branch. Prior to FDA, Dr. Keegan was Clinical Assistance Professor and medical oncologist at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Keegan received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. She earned her medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Keegan completed her residency in internal medicine at the Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois, and her fellowship in medical oncology at Roswell Park Memorial Institute, Buffalo, New York.

At TopAlliance as CMO, Dr. Keegan will provide leadership and supervision for TopAlliance’s clinical development programs. She will be responsible for the strategy, direction and execution of the company’s clinical development plans, and a key member of the senior management team which sets the overall strategic direction of the company.

About Junshi Biosciences

Established in 2012, Junshi Biosciences is committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class drugs through original innovation and becoming a pioneer in the area of translational medicine to provide patients with effective and affordable treatment options. On December 24, 2018, Junshi Biosciences was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with the stock code: 1877.HK. The Company has established a diversified R&D pipeline comprising 21 drug candidates with therapeutic areas covering cancer, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurologic diseases, and Infectious disease. Product types include monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and small molecule drugs. With a combined 33,000L fermentation capacity in two GMP-facilities at Shanghai and Suzhou, Junshi has established the manufacturing infrastructure to support commercialization and provide our partners and patients with high-quality products through a global supply chain network. For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com .

