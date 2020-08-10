Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 10 August 2020

Disclosure of received notification

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank.

Notification of Norges Bank

  • On 4 August 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 31 July 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights. 
31 July 2020  
Voting rights2,055,3602.85%
Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)84,1410.12%
Total number of voting rights2,139,5012.96%
  • The notification of Norges Bank can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

