As previously announced on 31 July 2020, the Supervisory Board approved a gross interim dividend of € 0.25 per share (ISIN BE0974320526). This represents a dividend of € 0.175 net of withholding tax.

The interim dividend will be paid out on Tuesday 25 August 2020.

The share will be traded ex coupon as from Friday 21 August 2020. The record date will be Monday 24 August 2020.

The System Paying Agent designated for the payment of the 2020 interim dividend is:

KBC Bank

Havenlaan / Avenue du Port, 2

1080 Brussels

More information can be found on:

http://www.umicore.com/en/investors/share-information/dividend-information/





For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com