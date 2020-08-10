Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
Brussels, August 10, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|August 4, 2020
|2.996%
|0.08%
|3.08%
The notification, dated August 5, 2020, contains the following information:
Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
