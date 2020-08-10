Notification de participation par Blackrock Inc.
Bruxelles, le 10 août 2020, 08h30 CEST --- Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay une notification de transparence indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé du mouvement:
|Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi
|Droits de vote après la transaction
|Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction
|Total
|4 août 2020
|2,996%
|0,08%
|3,08%
La notification, datée du 5 août 2020, contient l’information suivante:
La participation de BlackRock Inc. dans Solvay SA est rapportée également dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay.
