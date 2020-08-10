Statement following Bombardier Inc H1 publication

10 August 2020 – Alstom has reviewed the information communicated to the market by Bombardier Inc on August 6, 2020, particularly with regards to the financial and operational performance of Bombardier Transportation.

Alstom remains convinced of the strong strategic rationale for the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation and is confident in its ability to restore in the medium term the profitability and commercial performance of the business.

However, the quarterly announcement points to unexpected and negative developments regarding Bombardier Transportation, which is currently facing challenges, especially when compared to the information available prior to the February 17, 2020 announcement regarding Alstom’s intended acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.

Alstom will take into account the consequences of these operating and financial developments in forthcoming discussions with Bombardier Inc, and will update the market as required.

