Company announcement no. 24 - 20

10 August 2020





Notification of Managers’ transactions

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), to have received the following notifications from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG:

Christian D. Jakobsen (Group CFO)

Christian D. Jakobsen has on 7 August 2020 sold 7,388 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 115.00 per share.

Reference is made to the attached notification.

