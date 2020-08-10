Nørresundby, Denmark, 10 August 2020
Announcement no. 33/2020
In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S has been informed by Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest that, as per 7 August 2020, Investeringsforeningen holds a total number of shares in RTX A/S corresponding to 4.94% of the total share capital and voting rights.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk
Attachment
RTX A/S
Nørresundby, DENMARK
RTX CA No 33-2020 - 10.08.20 - Major investor announcementFILE URL | Copy the link below
RTX A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: