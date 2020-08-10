New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Location-Based Services and Real-Time Location Systems Market by Component, Location Type, Application, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04507362/?utm_source=GNW

8 billion in 2020 to USD 39.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2020 to 2025.Generally, spatial data represents the location, size and shape of objects present on Earth, such as a buildings, lakes, mountains, or townships. It is considered that spatial data and analysis is extremely essential for companies to understand changing business trends and challenges across regions, which significantly drives market growth. The processing time in decision-making is often long, leading to flawed assumptions, which limits the applicability of information. The increasing awareness among business executives about the benefits of LBS and RTLS analytics has further bolstered the growth of the market. LBS and RTLS platforms assist business executives in processing vast volumes of spatial data and gathering real-time insights into various business functionalities, which, in turn, helps companies to quickly tackle changing business conditions. For example, in the retail industry, spatial data enables retailers to uncover relationships between stores, products, and customer types—across a range of different parameters or metrics—that affects sales performance.



Bycomponent, platform segment to account for the higest market share in 2020

By component, the platform segment is expected to hold the highestmarket share in 2020, owning to the Growing need of asset tracking.The rising demand for location analytics is encouraging market vendors to enhance capabilities of their LBS and RTLS platforms in the market.



These platforms help to localize, analyze, and act on the changing business conditions and trends. To increase agility, improve overall operations productivity, understand business trends, and reduce operational costs, many companies have started to invest in LBS and RTLS platform.



Byservice,deployment and integrationsegment toholdthe largest market sizeduring the forecast period

Among services, thedeployment and integration segment is expected to hold the largest market sizeduring the forecast period, compared to the application support and maintenance, and consulting and trainingsegment.Deployment and integration services take care of seamless integration of each location-based software and system, regardless of its technology.



System integration provides facilities and frameworks for the integration of various platforms with third-party environments. This integration allows applications to run on other platforms and make indoor location-based solutions efficient and quick.



Amongregions,Asia Pacificto grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific (APAC)is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the massive potential for the applications of LBS and RTLS solutions in sectors, such as government, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail.The existence of a large population, developing technology, and high growth in countries, such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the major contributing factors for the growth of the LBS and RTLS market in the APAC region.



Organizations in APAC are focusing on customer interests and preferences. The usage of smartphones and internet is widely used as a major means of connectivity.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the LBS and RTLSmarket.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors – 35%, and Managers–25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 25%, APAC– 20%, and RoW– 10%



The following key LBS and RTLSvendorsare profiled in the report:

