The analyst delineates the current market status for Ion-conducting ceramics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.The ICC market is analyzed based on the following segments: material category, material chemistry, composition, configuration, application, and region.



In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of ICC technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for ICCs are also identified and grouped in segments (chemical/petrochemical, environmental, energy, sensors and instrumentation, and others).



The second section provides a technological review of Ion-conducting ceramics.This section offers a detailed description of ICC materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods.



This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2017, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.



The third section entails a global market analysis for Ion-conducting ceramics.Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material category, material chemistry, composition, configuration, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2018 and 2019, and estimates for 2020.



Dollar figures refer to sales of only the Ion-conducting ceramic components, not the products containing these components (e.g., they refer to the ICC electrolyte in a solid-state battery). Revenues are at the manufacturing level.



The analysis of current revenues for Ion-conducting ceramics is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends.The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for Ion-conducting ceramics within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2020 through 2025.



Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of Ion-conducting ceramics, together with a description of their products.The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players.



Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to ICC materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, material category, material composition, and application.



Report Includes:

- 47 data tables and 27 additional tables

- A brief general outlook of the global markets for ion-conducting ceramics (ICCs) within the materials industry

- Analyses of the global market trends with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Identification of ceramic materials with high growth potential, their emerging applications, and details of current trends and future prospects which will lead to increasing demand for ICCs

- Discussion of important technology updates and industry trends within each market segment

- Evaluation of new technological developments related to ion-conducting ceramics, global R&D activities, and projected markets for such technologies

- Patent study and analysis of the U.S. patent grants, with a summary of patents related to ICC materials, fabrication methods, and applications

- Company profiles of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of ion-conducting ceramics. Major players including BASF, Corning, Kyocera Corp., Robert Bosch, Saint-Gobain, and Schott AG



Summary:

Ion-conducting ceramics (ICCs) are a group of materials characterized by distinct properties related to their capability of conducting positive and negative ions.They are suitable for applications requiring the extraction and transfer of ions from a fluid or a solid to a second material, according to a particular chemical reaction, with or without generation of an electrical current.



The most common Ion-conducting ceramics are based on fluorite-type oxides, phosphates, perovskites, and garnet-type oxides. Some of these materials have been engineered to have ionic conductivity close to those of liquids.



The analyst has identified three main sectors in which Ion-conducting ceramics find current and potential applications: chemical/petrochemical/environmental, energy, and sensors and instrumentation.



This study provides an updated review of ICC technology, including materials, properties, configurations, fabrication processes, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these materials by segment (material category, material chemistry, composition, configuration, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.



As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for Ion-conducting ceramics increased from REDACTED in 2018 to REDACTED in 2019, and is estimated to reach REDACTED in 2020, corresponding to a CAGR of REDACTED during the two-year period.



Applications within the energy sector currently account for the largest share of the market, at an estimated REDACTED of the total in 2020, corresponding to REDACTED.Within this segment, Ion-conducting ceramics are being used primarily for fabrication of fuel cell and battery components.



Sales of ICCs for the energy sector are projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED during the 2018-2020 period.



By comparison, Ion-conducting ceramics for sensors and instrumentation represent a smaller share at REDACTED of the total, corresponding to estimated 2020 revenues of REDACTED. This segment has been expanding at a REDACTED CAGR since 2018, mainly driven by the use of ICCs for production of gas sensors.



All the remaining applications currently account for an estimated REDACTED of the total market in 2020, with revenues of REDACTED.

