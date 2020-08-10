Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Cloud and Data Centre Revolution in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Compared with other Data Centre markets around the world, Africa is unique in the sense it has a population of over 1.3 billion people and with a total landmass of 30,365,000 km and has the potential to create huge demand for Data Centres and the digital services provided by Data Centre facilities. To-date only a small portion of the potential demand for African Data Centre space has been met with Africa having a low Data Centre penetration rate compared with other regions.



This report covers details of the 62 Data Centres with 139 facilities now present in 26 countries out of the total of 53 countries in Africa.



The African third-party Data Centre market is set to grow rapidly from 2021 onwards although starting from a low installed base. The report also looks at the CSPs (Cloud Service Providers), to-date AWS and Microsoft have established their services in Africa the number of cloud users in the region is set to grow sharply according to the forecasts.

The report forecasts that the Southern Africa Region accounts for 54 percent of total third-party African Data Centre raised floor space followed by North Africa being the next largest region. In total, the report forecasts that the overall market for African Data Centre raised floor space will over 140,000 m2 as of the beginning of 2021 with 49 percent of growth overall to the beginning of 2025.



The largest third-party Data Centre facility in Africa is under 10,000 Data Centre raised floor space, much smaller than their Data Centre counterparts in Asia, North America and Europe.



There is a significant investment in new Data Centre facilities, as a number of companies aim to build a Pan African Data Centre network of facilities from 2021. Until recently Africa has lacked Data Centre Providers with a presence in multiple countries - the scene is changing with a number of new private equity investors aiming to build Data Centre networks in Africa.



Carrier-Based Data Centre facilities - owned by a Telecoms Provider - account for almost half of all raised floor space in Africa, but the Carrier Neutral Data Centre segment is increasing and accounts for just under 30 percent of space.



Data Centres are entering new markets including Cameroon, Ethiopia, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zambia. A trend includes facilities being created as PFMs (Pre-Fabricated Modules), as smaller self-contained Data Centres to be used for network, cloud, wholesale and colocation, suitable for local environments.



Data Centre developers face a series of challenges in Africa, including raising finance for facility investment, overcoming legal land ownership issues, securing power, ensuring fibre connectivity, and ensuring that the facility is resilient in the face of weather conditions, heat, and humidity. Additionally, due to intermittent power supply issues, many Data Centre facilities use diesel-generated power for much of the day in developing markets.



Lower priced rack space is now available in South Africa benefitting from multiple Data Centre providers and facilities offering different tiers of service and power which can be adapted to specific customer needs.

Key Topics Covered:



Section One - Introduction - The Africa Data Centre Landscape

Mapping the African Continent by region

World Economic Forum & World Bank analysis of Africa

Fibre connectivity across Africa (domestic & international)

Power availability in Africa

Sustainable power availability in Africa

Cloud services in Africa

Data Centres in Africa

Section Two - Africa Data Centre Country Markets

North Africa Region survey by Country Market

The key Data Centre developments by Country

Key Infrastructure developments by Country

Forecast Data Centre developments in the North Africa Region (2021 to 2025)

East Africa Region survey by Country Market

The key Data Centre developments by Country

Key Infrastructure developments by Country

Forecast Data Centre developments in the East Africa Region (2021 to 2025)

West Africa Region survey by Country Market

The key Data Centre developments by Country

Key Infrastructure developments by Country

Forecast Data Centre developments in the West Africa Region (2021 to 2025)

Southern Africa Region survey by Country Market

The key Data Centre developments by Country

The Infrastructure developments by Country

Forecast Data Centre developments in the Southern Africa Region (2021 to 2025)

Section Three - Profiles of the key Data Centre Players in Africa

Africa DataCentres (Liquid Telecom)

BCX Data Centre

DataXion Data Centre

EO Data Centre

I-colo Data Centre

IS (Internet Services) Data Centre

MainOne Data Centre

N+ONE Data Center

Rack Centre Data Centre

Telkom Data Centre

Teraco Data Environments

Vodacom Data Centre

Section Four - Conclusions and Key Trends for The Cloud & Data Centre Revolution in Africa

Combined Forecast - African Data Centre space and power from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Forecast - Africa Cloud from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

