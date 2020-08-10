New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Market by Offering - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949870/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion in 2020 to USD 30.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2019–2025. The market in 2020 is estimated to see a drop of more than 19% in comparison to the pre-COVID 2020 estimates. A key reason for this is that although the operation of 3D printers is expected to be high in 2020, most of the activities for which the printers/services are being employed are being done free of cost during this time of need.



Printer sales are expected to stagnate in 2020 but will pick up again during forecast period showing healthy double-digit growth rates

The 3D printing market will continue to generate revenue in 2020 although not as much as initially estimated before the pandemic.The losses of the first half of the year are expected to be compensated to a certain extent by the revenue generated in the second half of the year.



Growth in the following years is expected as a result of backlog orders across all end-user industries as well as sales from new customers who previously had not thought of employing 3D printers until the pandemic had portrayed the benefits.



Material sales will follow similar trend to that of printers with players in future investing more on emerging material types

The revenue generated from the sale of materials for 3D printers would be following a similar trend as that of printers during the forecast period.Large volumes of printing may be taking place in the first quarter of 2020, however, in most of the cases, the materials have been provided free of cost.



There will be a focus on the use of emerging materials for printing during the forecast period, however, the benefits of the same will start to emerge after the forecast period.



Overall 3D printing market will continue to be resilient during and post COVID-19 pandemic

The overall 3D printing market will witness a contraction in potential revenue that could be generated. For example, the drop in anticipated revenue for 2025 is expected to be USD 6.3, however, this is far better than what many other industries would be witnessing now as a result of the various implications of COVID-19. The encouraging fact for the 3D printing industry, however, is that the return to double-digit growth rates is expected to take place as early as next year, which is especially attractive for new players planning on entering the market in the next few years.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 25%, Tier 2 = 40%, and Tier 3 = 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 20%, Directors = 55%, and Others = 25%

• By Region: North America = 25%, Europe= 30%, APAC = 45%



Research Coverage

This report covers the impact of COVID-19 on the 3D printing market based on offering, i.e services, printers, software, and materials. It also discusses the supply chain, drivers, and challenges of the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report speaks about the macroeconomic indicators that affect the 3D printing market as well as the specific indicators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how this would translate into business opportunities for the future

Information on what plans potential customers would be implementing in a post-pandemic world and how 3D printing will play a role in the future

Information on a few of the challenges and risks, which organizations need to be aware of and accordingly navigate

