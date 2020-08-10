Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dairy Food Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy food market is poised to grow by $82.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of healthy food habits, accessible distribution channels, and rapid growth in urbanization coupled with increasing consumption of dairy food.

This study identifies the rising demand in online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy food market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising importance of organic dairy food and innovation in dairy food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dairy food market vendors that include:

  • Arla Foods amba
  • China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.
  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
  • Danone SA
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Groupe Lactalis
  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
  • Nestle SA
  • Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
  • Saputo Inc.

Also, the dairy food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cheese - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Yogurt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Butter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arla Foods amba
  • China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.
  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
  • Danone SA
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Groupe Lactalis
  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
  • Nestle SA
  • Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
  • Saputo Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ap7w6v

