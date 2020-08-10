Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dairy Food Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dairy food market is poised to grow by $82.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising adoption of healthy food habits, accessible distribution channels, and rapid growth in urbanization coupled with increasing consumption of dairy food.
This study identifies the rising demand in online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy food market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising importance of organic dairy food and innovation in dairy food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dairy food market vendors
Also, the dairy food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
