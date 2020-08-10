Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dairy Food Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy food market is poised to grow by $82.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rising adoption of healthy food habits, accessible distribution channels, and rapid growth in urbanization coupled with increasing consumption of dairy food.



This study identifies the rising demand in online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy food market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising importance of organic dairy food and innovation in dairy food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dairy food market vendors that include:

Arla Foods amba

China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Danone SA

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Groupe Lactalis

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Nestle SA

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Saputo Inc.

Also, the dairy food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cheese - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Yogurt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Butter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

