The "Myanmar Air Conditioners Market, by Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows and Others), by End Use (Residential & Commercial/Industrial), by Region (South West, South East, North West, North East), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Myanmar Air Conditioner Market is forecast to cross $250 million by 2025



The market is projected to grow on account of growing construction industry, increasing urban population and rising technological advancements. Rising disposable income and increasing purchasing power of middle-class income group is also among the key factors boosting the country's air conditioner market. Moreover, changing lifestyle and preferences of consumers has also been positively influencing the air conditioners market in Myanmar.



The Myanmar Air Conditioner Market is categorized by product type, end-user and region.



In terms of product type, the market is divided into Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and others. Among these, Split air conditioners market captured majority of the market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period as well, majorly due to their higher energy efficiency, lower noise and their larger and technically advanced product variants available in the market.



In terms of End-user, the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market is segmented into Residential and Commercial/Industrial end-user segments. The Residential segment accounted for majority of the market share in the country's air conditioners market in 2019 and is expected to continue leading the market throughout the forecast period.



In terms of regional segmentation, the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market is categorized into South West, South East, North West and North East regions. Among all these regions, South West region holds the largest market share, followed by South East region. This is predominantly due to higher urban population as well as larger number of consumers with comparatively higher disposable income in both the regions compared to North East and North West regions.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021F-2025F

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market.

To classify and forecast the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market based on product type, end-user, regional distribution, and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Myanmar Air Conditioner Market.

