T-Box (Telematics-Box), also called telematics control unit (TCU), is comprised of GPS unit, outer interfaces for communications, electronic processing units, microcontrollers, mobile communication units and memory, enabling interaction between the terminal information in the car, the cloud and the roadside unit (RSU).



Around 2014, the mainstream solution of the first-generation T-BOX was a single-chip solution resorting to a combination of 2G+GPS. From 2015 to 2016, the second-generation T-BOX was added with memory, rich interfaces, and changed to employ Beidou/GPS dual-mode; also it was endowed with such new features as fault diagnosis, low power consumption design, dormant wake-up, SD card expansion, output power, RS232/485, USB and IO interfaces.



Since 2017, T-BOX communication has been upgraded to 4G, and the 4G module -- OPEN CPU technology solution has been prevailing in the industry as it boasts more powerful edge computing capabilities, supports vehicle Ethernet, over-the-air (OTA), fault diagnosis of protocols, Bluetooth, WIFI and other functions, and it even integrates gateways, CAN gateways, etc.



In 2019, 4G T-Box constituted 86% of passenger car OEM T-BOX, and the share rose to 93% in Q1 2020, according to the publisher.



In China, 46.7% of passenger cars were installed with T-Box in Q1 2020, 14.2 percentage points higher than 32.5% in Q1 2019.



By price, the proportion of models worth RMB100,000-150,000 with T-Box rises fastest, from 34% in Q1 2019 to 40% in Q1 2020, largely thanks to Toyota (Corolla, LEVIN), Chevrolet (MONZA), Changan CS75 PLUS, etc.



Among the new models launched in Q1 2020, GAC NE AionS has the most versatile remote functions enabling remote opening and closing of doors, windows and the trunk, remote engine start, remote air conditioning control, remote horns, remote flashing, and remote seat warming. For most models carrying T-BOX, there is universal availability of remote door control, remote horns, and remote flashing, while remote engine start-up, remote air conditioning control, remote seat warming, remote opening and closing of windows and the trunk are gaining ground.



Policies and the market players are pressing ahead with T-Box as a standard configuration.



Circular of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Further Supervision over Promotion, Application and Security of New Energy Vehicles requires that the vehicles listed in the Recommended Model Catalog for the Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles must be packed with T-BOX.



On April 17, 2020, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China released Technical Specifications for Remote Emission Monitoring of Heavy Vehicles (Draft), which explicitly stipulates platform construction of remote emission system for heavy vehicles, T-BOX technology and measurement methodology, communication protocols and data formats.



With advances in Telematics, ADAS and OTA, in-vehicle systems will inevitably be interconnected with the cloud through T-BOX. At the same time, the massive data exchange between in-vehicle systems and remote terminals will beyond doubt fuel 4G T-BOX to head toward 5G T-BOX. Huawei is a leading enabler for 5G T-BOX.



In July 2019, Huawei rolled out the 5G automotive module - MH5000.



In September 2019, Huawei unveiled the next-generation automotive T-Box platform at the Dongfeng Aeolus Smart Cockpit Conference, which substantially improves responsive agility and running speed of the smart cockpit and enabling remote start-up, air conditioning, vehicle control, and vehicle status review. Meanwhile, it features 5G capabilities like high speed and excellent reliability, allowing personalized interactivity such as intelligent scenario modes, voice via cloud, audiobooks and music.



In April 2020, BAIC BJEV's top-range brand ARCFOX installed the Huawei MH5000 T-BOX on its first production SUV - ARCFOX -T.



In May 2020, GAC Aion V pre-sales started. Aion V integrates 5G+C-V2X automotive intelligent communication system and Huawei MH5000.



Flaircomm Microelectronics, a leading Chinese T-BOX supplier, is conducting the IPO on the SSE STAR Market, with a plan to raise RMB239.84 million for 5G T-Box R& D and industrialization projects. The raised funds will be earmarked to develop the 5GNR technology-oriented T-BOX, a fusion of new technologies like CANFD, Ethernet and smart antennas.



However, investors have doubts about Flaircomm Microelectronics whose revenue remains on a downswing over the past two years.



Like gateways, T-BOX, as a key integral of intelligent connected vehicle (ICV), involves OTA and network security. To take the initiative, OEMs tend to self-develop T-BOX software.



Amid OEMs enlarging software development teams, Tier 1 hardware suppliers may turn into standard hardware vendors and have an ever weaker say. It is, indeed, a challenge not only to T-Box vendors but to Tier 1 hardware suppliers.

Key Topics Covered



1 T-Box

1.1 Introduction to T-Box

1.1.1 Definition of T-Box

1.1.2 Main Features of T-Box

1.1.3 T-Box Composition and Technical Principle

1.1.4 T-Box and 5G

1.1.5 5G Remote Control Driving System and Applied Scenarios

1.2 T-BOX Technology Trends

1.3 Analysis of T-BOX Patents

1.3.1 Tendency of T-BOX Patent Authorizations, 2010-2020

1.3.2 T-BOX Patent Types, Origins (Countries) of Technology, 2010-2020

1.3.3 T-BOX Patent Target Market Rankings by Country/Region, and Patent Flows

1.3.4 T-BOX Patent Technology Composition and Technology Keywords

1.3.5 Ranking of T-BOX Patent Filings by Province

1.3.6 T-BOX Patents: Geographical Distribution of Key Technology Branches

1.3.7 Ranking of T-BOX Application Units and Distribution of Technologies Applied by Key Applicants

1.3.8 T-BOX Patent Filings of New Entrants

1.3.9 Most-cited T-BOX Patents, and Innovation Word Cloud



2 T-Box Market

2.1 Global T-Box Market

2.1.1 Global T-Box Market Size

2.1.2 Global T-Box Market Features

2.1.3 T-Box Competition Pattern and Supply Relationship Worldwide

2.2 Chinese T-Box Market

2.2.1 Policies on T-Box in China

2.2.2 Chinese T-Box Market Size (Installations and Installation Rate)

2.2.3 Chinese T-Box Market Features (by Price)

2.2.4 Chinese T-Box Market Features (by Country)

2.2.5 Chinese T-Box Market Features (by Brand)

2.2.6 Chinese T-Box Market Features (by Vehicle Model)

2.2.7 T-Box Market Share at Home and Some T-Box Suppliers

2.3 T-Box Market Trends

2.3.1 Forecast for Global T-Box Market

2.3.2 Forecast for Chinese T-Box Market

2.3.3 Forecast for Global Sales and Ownership of Connected Vehicles

2.3.4 Global and Chinese Telematics Market Size and Penetration Prediction

2.3.5 Global Telematics Cellular Communication Module Shipments and Estimated Shipments of Connected Vehicles

2.3.6 Existing Bottlenecks of T-Box

2.3.7 Telematics and T-Box Development Trend

2.3.8 Next-generation T-Box Trend



3 Study on Remote Control Functions of OEMs

3.1 Comparison of Remote Control Functions between the New Vehicle Model Launches in Q1 2020 (Partial)

3.2 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Skoda in Q1 2020

3.3 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Jeep in Q1 2020

3.4 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by BMW in Q1 2020

3.5 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Mercedes-Benz in Q1 2020

3.6 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by BESTUNE in Q1 2020

3.7 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by BYD in Q1 2020

3.8 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by BUICK in Q1 2020

3.9 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Cadillac in Q1 2020

3.10 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Chevrolet in Q1 2020

3.11 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Toyota in Q1 2020

3.12 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by GAC NE in Q1 2020

3.13 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Geely in Q1 2020

3.14 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Lincoln in Q1 2020

3.15 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Land Rover in Q1 2020

3.16 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Nezha (HOZON) in Q1 2020

3.17 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Chery in Q1 2020

3.18 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle in Q1 2020

3.19 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Volvo in Q1 2020

3.20 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Hyundai in Q1 2020

3.21 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Changan OSHAN in Q1 2020

3.22 Remote Control Functions of New Model Launches by Changan Automobile in Q1 2020



4 Global T-Box Suppliers

4.1 LG Electronics

4.1.1 Profile of LG Electronics

4.1.2 Main Products (Vehicle Components) of LG Electronics

4.1.3 T-Box Products of LG Electronics

4.1.4 Latest News of LG

4.2 Continental

4.3 Harman

4.4 Bosch

4.5 Denso

4.6 Valeo

4.7 FICOSA



5 Chinese T-Box Suppliers

5.1 Huawei

5.1.1 Profile of Huawei

5.1.2 Huawei's Presence in Automotive Sector

5.1.3 T-Box Development Course of Huawei

5.1.4 T-Box Solutions of Huawei

5.1.5 Huawei 5G In-vehicle Module MH5000

5.1.6 Application of Huawei T-Box

5.2 Shenzhen Thread Technology

5.3 Flaircomm Microelectronics, Inc.

5.4 INTEST

5.5 SOLING

5.6 PATEO

5.7 Neusoft

5.8 TIAN-NET

5.9 China TSP

5.10 Shanghai Changxing Software

5.11 Steelmate

5.12 Hangzhou Hope Chart IoT Technology

5.13 Yaxon Network

5.14 Gosuncn Technology

5.15 SiRun



