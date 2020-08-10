Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Virtual Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar is conducted live in an instructor-led, virtual environment. Each registered participant will have access to extensive materials and real-world case studies, online discussion boards with direct access to faculty members, and recorded sessions for a full year after completion of the program.



Seminar Overview



The Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar provides the most comprehensive, practical, up-to-date employment law training available. This seminar is geared to the real-world needs of human resource professionals, attorneys, and managers. The seminar provides best practices insights and information on the full a wide range of employee relations and labor law issues.



The seminar is presented by prominent employment law attorneys who are also excellent presenters. The focus is on the practical implications of the law and what steps participants can take on the job to cope with the complex requirements of the various laws and regulations.

Full Program - September 1 - September 28, 2020



Block 1 - September 1 - September 17, 2020 at 1 PM - 2:30 PM EST (30 minute break) 3:00 PM EST - 4:30 PM EST (Tuesdays & Thursdays)



Block 2 - September 23, 24 and 28, 2020 at 12 PM EST to 1:30 PM EST (30 minute break) 2 PM EST to 3:30 PM EST (30 minute break) 4 PM EST to 5:30 PM EST

Block 1 Agenda - Employment Discrimination Law

Analyzes race, color, and national origin discrimination claims under Title VII and the Post-Civil War Civil Rights Acts.

Examines the various theories of sex discrimination, including such issues as pregnancy discrimination, employee benefits design, and equal pay.

Discusses sexual and other types of harassment, investigations, and policies employers need to mitigate their risk of liability.

Reviews trends in protecting the rights of persons based on sexual orientation.

Updates religious discrimination issues, including employer obligations to accommodate employees' religious practices.

Strategies and Practical Advice for Dealing with Issues Under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act

A thorough examination of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the effective handling of the disabled employee, including a discussion of the changed standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendment Act.

An analysis of current decisions interpreting an employer's rights and responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

An examination of the Family and Medical Leave Act, its regulations, and recent cases dealing with leave issues.

An Update on Developments in the Law Under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act

An examination of developing legal issues, including disparate impact claims and defenses.

A review of issues associated with employee benefits designs, especially severance benefits.

Resolving Discrimination Claims Without Litigation

Resolving complaints internally and encouraging employees to use your procedures.

Avoiding litigation through binding arbitration.

A discussion of recent court decisions concerning the enforceability of agreements to arbitrate employment claims and class claims.

Litigating Discrimination Claims

A review of the case handling process under EEOC regulations.

How to win your case at the administrative level.

An examination of effective litigation strategies.

Avoidance of retaliation claims.

Settlement strategies, including pre-charge settlements as well as settlements in conjunction with agencies.

An Examination of Affirmative Action

A detailed discussion of voluntary affirmative action trends.

An examination of the requirements of Executive Order 11246 for government contractors.

How to prepare affirmative action plans.

Dealing with the OFCCP effectively.

Update on judicial opinions regarding affirmative action and reverse discrimination.

Block 2 Agenda - Labor Law in the Union & Non-Union Workplace



Overview of Laws Governing the Employer-Union Relationship

Analysis of the provisions of the Labor-Management Relations Act and other applicable laws.

Practical guide to understanding and successfully dealing with the National Labor Relations Board.

Practical Guidance for Managing Non-Unionized Employees

How to minimize legal risk through good hiring practices

Identification of the most important employment policies

How to use performance evaluations effectively

The keys to avoiding an employment-related lawsuit

How to conduct effective internal investigations

Managing leaves of absence effectively

Why employees unionize-recurring problems in the non-union workplace.

Preventive measures to avoid union organizing efforts.

Changes in the Law and How they Affect You - The Election Process

Examination of election procedures-statutory provisions and NLRB processes.

How to conduct a legal and effective campaign against unionization.

Collective Bargaining

What should management want in a collective bargaining agreement?

How to get what you want out of the collective bargaining process.

Extent of responsibility to bargain in good faith.

The correlation between collective bargaining agreements and employee handbooks.

Strikes and Picketing Activity

Legal limits on strikes, picketing, and employer responses.

Legal remedies and best strategies for dealing with actual or threatened strikes, picketing, and boycotts.

Operating Under a Collective Bargaining Agreement

Living with a collective bargaining agreement.

Making effective use of the grievance procedure.

Preparing for and winning arbitration cases.

Successorship and the Law

Buying a business whose employees are unionized.

Understanding your rights and liabilities in mergers and acquisitions.

Ending the Union Relationship

The decertification process.

Other non-election means through which to legally end the relationship.

Speakers

Brenda K. Heinicke, Esq.

Founder at the Law Offices of Brenda K. Heinicke



Dawn Kubik, Esq.

Partner at Waters, Kubik & Cassens, LLC



Gregg Jay Tucek, Esq.

Attorney & Vice President at Bashas', Inc.



Wayne W. Williams, Esq.

Founder at the Law Offices of Wayne W. Williams

