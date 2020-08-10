Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Virtual Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar is conducted live in an instructor-led, virtual environment. Each registered participant will have access to extensive materials and real-world case studies, online discussion boards with direct access to faculty members, and recorded sessions for a full year after completion of the program.
Seminar Overview
The Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar provides the most comprehensive, practical, up-to-date employment law training available. This seminar is geared to the real-world needs of human resource professionals, attorneys, and managers. The seminar provides best practices insights and information on the full a wide range of employee relations and labor law issues.
The seminar is presented by prominent employment law attorneys who are also excellent presenters. The focus is on the practical implications of the law and what steps participants can take on the job to cope with the complex requirements of the various laws and regulations.
Full Program - September 1 - September 28, 2020
Block 1 - September 1 - September 17, 2020 at 1 PM - 2:30 PM EST (30 minute break) 3:00 PM EST - 4:30 PM EST (Tuesdays & Thursdays)
Block 2 - September 23, 24 and 28, 2020 at 12 PM EST to 1:30 PM EST (30 minute break) 2 PM EST to 3:30 PM EST (30 minute break) 4 PM EST to 5:30 PM EST
Block 1 Agenda - Employment Discrimination Law
Strategies and Practical Advice for Dealing with Issues Under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act
An Update on Developments in the Law Under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act
Resolving Discrimination Claims Without Litigation
Litigating Discrimination Claims
An Examination of Affirmative Action
Block 2 Agenda - Labor Law in the Union & Non-Union Workplace
Overview of Laws Governing the Employer-Union Relationship
Practical Guidance for Managing Non-Unionized Employees
Changes in the Law and How they Affect You - The Election Process
Collective Bargaining
Strikes and Picketing Activity
Operating Under a Collective Bargaining Agreement
Successorship and the Law
Ending the Union Relationship
Speakers
Brenda K. Heinicke, Esq.
Founder at the Law Offices of Brenda K. Heinicke
Dawn Kubik, Esq.
Partner at Waters, Kubik & Cassens, LLC
Gregg Jay Tucek, Esq.
Attorney & Vice President at Bashas', Inc.
Wayne W. Williams, Esq.
Founder at the Law Offices of Wayne W. Williams
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
