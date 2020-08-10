Transactions during 3 August – 7 August
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 3 August - 7 August:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,799,342
|2,409,747,436
|3 August 2020
|8,901
|926.05
|8,242,755
|4 August 2020
|14,974
|926.48
|13,873,037
|5 August 2020
|16,398
|931.79
|15,279,417
|6 August 2020
|20,000
|917.87
|18,357,430
|7 August 2020
|7,780
|915.97
|7,126,217
|Total, 3 August – 7 August 2020
|68,053
|62,878,856
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 7 August 2020*
|29,626
|923.97
|27,373,503
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,897,021
|2,499,999,795
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 3,055,175 own B shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
This concludes the share buy-back programme.
