The market for zinc chemical is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% globally during the forecast period.
The market for zinc chemical is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% globally during the forecast period.
Zinc is a chemical element. It is a bluish-white metal having shiny surface. Zinc boil & vaporizes easily when heated. Zinc used in galvanizing other metals. The galvanization is a process of coating of a zinc metal on the surface of other metal. Zinc does not rust easily like iron and other metals. So, the zinc protects the other metals & iron from rust. Owing to the versatile and favorable chemical properties of Zinc Chemical, its application in the automotive, agriculture and construction industry is rising rapidly, consequently propelling the market growth.
However, the health hazard related to zinc chemicals like direct contact with eyes or skin may cause irritation, indigestion and respiratory tract infection if consumed or inhaled are likely to hinder the expansion of the studied market. Moreover, the unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is also expected to hamper the market growth.
The emerging research and technological advancement in the field of zinc nanoparticle employed for diagnosis, imaging, as well as treatment of cancer offer great opportunities for the zinc market over the next five years.
Asia-Pacific region dominates the market across the world with the escalating consumption of zinc chemical from countries, such as China, India and ASEAN Countries.
Key Market Trends
Rubber Processing Segment to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global zinc chemical market is fragmented with the presence of a few large-sized players and a large number of small players operating. Some of the major companies are U.S. Zinc., Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd., EverZinc Canada (GHC), Boliden Group and L. Brggemann GmbH & Co. amongst others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Utilization in Automotive Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Construction Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Health Hazard Related to Zinc Chemical
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Zinc Oxide
5.1.2 Zinc Sulfate
5.1.3 Zinc Carbonate
5.1.4 Zinc Chloride
5.1.5 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Agriculture
5.2.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals
5.2.3 Food & Beverage
5.2.4 Pharmaceutical
5.2.5 Paints & Coatings
5.2.6 Rubber Processing
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Akrochem Corporation
6.4.2 American Chemet Corporation
6.4.3 Boliden Group
6.4.4 EverZinc Canada (GHC)
6.4.5 L. Brggemann GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.6 Numinor
6.4.7 Nyrstar
6.4.8 Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd.
6.4.9 Rubamin
6.4.10 TOHO ZINC CO., LTD.
6.4.11 U.S. Zinc.
6.4.12 Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd.
6.4.13 Zochem LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 R&D in Application of Zinc Nanoparticle in Medical Industry
7.2 Other Opportunities
