TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company"), a company that manufactures and distributes carbon emission reduction technology for use with internal combustion engines, shown to reduce carbon monoxide emissions by up to 50%, nitrous oxide (N0x) by 88% alongside carbon dioxide savings and fuel savings of up to 19.2%, will be presenting at "Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream conference on August 12, 2020.



dynaCERT’s CEO & President, Jim Payne, will share an overview of dynaCERT’s carbon emission reduction technology, which is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives.

dynaCERT’s presentation will take place at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Following the 20-minute presentation, Mr. Payne will take questions from the audience.

To sign up for the event , https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7092754206342811659

Recent company highlights include:

dynaCERT Survives COVID-19 and Re-Emerges Very Financially Healthy.

dynaCERT launches a new HG2 design and model and first among units to be rolled off dynaCERT’s newest improved assembly line, the first commercial production run of the new HG2 models.

dynaCERT graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX.

The Company closed an upsized $8.3 million underwritten prospectus overnight marketed equity financing.

dynaCERT granted KarbonKleen Inc., a preferred service provider, the exclusive Dealership rights in the trucking industry in the United States of America until December 31, 2024. The exclusivity granted to KarbonKleen Inc. is subject to certain quotas of a minimum of 150,000 HydraGEN TM Technology Units over a little more than three years.

Technology Units over a little more than three years. dynaCERT established a 100%-owned subsidiary called dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (“DISH”) to be used to support sales efforts worldwide with investments in strategically unique and exceptional CleanTech innovators directly related to dynaCERT’s business, including a monthly subscription programme of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN TM Technology to enhance end-user adoption.

Technology to enhance end-user adoption. KarbonKleen provided dynaCERT with a purchase order of 3,000 HydraGEN TM units, for delivery over a period to December 31, 2021.

units, for delivery over a period to December 31, 2021. Some of the largest fleets in North America have been piloting HydraGEN TM Technology and are experiencing the benefits of reduced emissions, increased performance and fuel savings across all users.

Technology and are experiencing the benefits of reduced emissions, increased performance and fuel savings across all users. dynaCERT Number 1 ranked Company across all sectors on 2020 TSX Venture 50.

Other Matters:

The Company also announces that it has engaged Jack Marks and Octagon Media Corp., an affiliated company of Wall Street Reporter (together “Octagon”), for a three-month term to deliver a digital media advertising campaign coupled with an investor marketing program. As part of its compensation, Octagon has been granted incentive stock options exercisable to purchase up to 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per share for a period expiring August 4, 2021.

About "Next Super Stock Live!" conference:

Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!" conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth in the months ahead. To view the conference visit: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com .

