The global specialty zeolites market is estimated to witness a moderate growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 3%, over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are increasing consumption from paints & coatings industry and robust growth in construction activities in Asia-Pacific.
Specialty Zeolites are expensive when compared with conventional zeolites, which is likely to hinder the markets growth. Increase in demand from personal care industry is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Consumption in the Paints and Coatings Industry
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The specialty zeolites market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Zeochem, and Zeolyst International, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Consumption from Paints & Coatings Industry
4.1.2 Robust Growth in Construction Activities in Asia-Pacific
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Specialty Zeolites are Expensive when compared with Conventional Zeolites
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Feedstock Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Paints and Coatings
5.1.2 Plastics
5.1.3 Personal Care
5.1.4 Construction
5.1.5 Automotive
5.1.6 Refinery
5.1.7 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation
6.4.2 Arkema Group
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Clariant AG
6.4.5 Eurecat
6.4.6 Honeywell International Inc
6.4.7 Tosoh Corporation
6.4.8 W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.
6.4.9 Zeochem
6.4.10 Zeolyst International
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increase in Demand from Personal Care Industry
