Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the high speed blowers market which estimates the market valuation for high speed blowers will cross US$ 780 million by 2026. The rising awareness regarding sustainable development along with unavoidable use of clean consumable water will propel the overall industry growth.

The rising awareness for utilization of clean drinking water across the globe will drive the turbo blowers industry size during the forecast period. Rising industrialization in the developing countries including Brazil, China, South Africa, and India has made a significant decrease in the degree of consumable water. Various nations around the globe are witnessing a massive shortage in the level of consumable water and an upsurge in water contaminants. Water contaminants affect both aquatic life and human health. Therefore, the rising oceanic concerns are positively boosting the water treatment operations and will drive the HST blowers market size by 2026.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2767

Furthermore, these bowers are also generally utilized across the oil & gas industry for air circulation in hydraulic power plants and cooling siphons. Furthermore, the item is utilized for ventilation in refining facilities involved in reforming and cracking processes.

The high unit cost and its complex functioning may become an obstruction in the development of the high speed blowers market in the coming years. High unit costs are mainly due to its capability to achieve higher air circulation speed and elevated efficiency. In addition, its complex working requires skilled staff for its functioning, which is expected to hamper the turbo blowers market size by 2026.

Based on technology, the high speed blowers market is classified into magnetic and airfoil bearings. Magnetic bearings are generally used in the oil & gas applications such as in high-precision instrumentation, vacuum energy storage, and heavy cooling.

The Latin America high speed blowers market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.5% by 2026. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the countries including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina will positively impact on the industry growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 196 market data tables & 22 figures & charts from the report, “High Speed Blowers Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/high-speed-blowers-market

Some major findings of the high speed blowers market report include:

High speed blower technology was formulated to develop the efficiency of the blower units and decrease power expenses while delivering reliable air supply for aeration. The technology’s additional features include environmental friendliness, high energy-efficiency, minimum maintenance, and low noise.





Airfoil bearing technology is an ideal option for industrial facility designs with unceasing operations consuming fewer stop or start cycles and purified air transmission.





Magnetic bearings are used to create greater speeds from the blowers that can reach over 50,000 RPM without any hassles.





The oil & gas segment accounted for around 25% of the total high speed blowers market size in 2019.





The product is used for ventilation processes in refining facilities through the combustion of air transition for reforming and cracking procedures.

Major players in the high speed blowers market are HSI Blower, Xylem, Atlantic Blower, Zi-Argus, Atlas Copco, United Blower Co., LLC, Aerzen Turbo Division, Spencer Turbine, APG-Neuros, and Eminent Blowers.

Browse complete reports table of contents (ToC): https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/high-speed-blowers-market

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3. High Speed Blowers Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Value addition

3.3.2. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3. Value chain disruption analysis (COVID-19 impact)

3.3.4. Vendor matrix

3.3.4.1. List of key manufacturers/suppliers

3.3.4.2. List of key/potential customers

3.4. Raw material trends

3.4.1. COVID-19 impacts on raw materials, by region

3.4.1.1. North America

3.4.1.2. Europe

3.4.1.3. APAC

3.4.1.4. LATAM

3.4.1.5. MEA

3.5. Technology landscape

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Rising awareness for wastewater treatment process

3.6.1.2. Rapid increase in oil and gas exploration activities

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. High technology price

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. APAC

3.7.4. LATAM

3.7.5. MEA

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape

3.9.1. Company market share, 2019

3.9.2. Strategy dashboard

3.9.3. Patent analysis

3.10. Porter's analysis

3.10.1. Supplier power

3.10.2. Buyer power

3.10.3. Threat of new entrants

3.10.4. Threat of substitutes

3.10.5. Industry rivalry

3.11. Regional price trends

3.11.1. Cost structure analysis

3.11.1.1. R&D cost

3.11.1.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.11.1.3. Raw material cost

3.11.1.4. Distribution cost

3.11.1.5. Operating cost

3.11.1.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.11.2. Price by technology

3.11.3. COVID-19 effect on pricing

3.11.3.1. North America

3.11.3.2. Europe

3.11.3.3. APAC

3.11.3.4. LATAM

3.11.3.5. MEA

3.12. PESTEL analysis

3.13. COVID-19 impact on high speed blower, by application

3.13.1. Wastewater Treatment

3.13.2. Chemical

3.13.3. Oil & Gas

3.13.4. Marine

3.13.5. Others

Browse related report:

Centrifugal Blower Market Size By Pressure (High, Medium, Low), By End-user (Cement Plant, Steel Plant, Mining, Power Station, Chemical, Pulp & Paper), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018–2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/centrifugal-blower-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision-making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com