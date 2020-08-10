Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Window Films Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The window films market is poised to grow by $ 1.15 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on the window films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for automobiles and the demand for green buildings.

The window films market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growing urbanization in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the window films market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The window films market covers the following areas:

  • Window films market sizing
  • Window films market forecast
  • Window films market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading window films market vendors that include 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., HEXIS SA, Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Co. Ltd., Rayno Window Film, and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the window films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by product
  • Sun-control - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Decorative - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Safety and security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Privacy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Marine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Avery Dennison Corp.
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • HEXIS SA
  • Johnson Window Films Inc.
  • LINTEC Corp.
  • NEXFIL Co. Ltd.
  • Rayno Window Film
  • Toray Industries Inc.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xh0u0u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900