Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Window Films Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The window films market is poised to grow by $ 1.15 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on the window films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for automobiles and the demand for green buildings.
The window films market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growing urbanization in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the window films market growth during the next few years.
The window films market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading window films market vendors that include 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., HEXIS SA, Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Co. Ltd., Rayno Window Film, and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the window films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
