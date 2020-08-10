Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Wellness Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The corporate wellness market is poised to grow by $ 25.42 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This report on the corporate wellness market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs, need for improved employee productivity and increasing product offerings. In addition, increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The corporate wellness market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies adoption of wearable technology as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate wellness market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing M&A and personalized and tailor-made solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The corporate wellness market covers the following areas:

  • Corporate wellness market sizing
  • Corporate wellness market forecast
  • Corporate wellness market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate wellness market vendors that include Athletes Performance Inc., British United Provident Association Ltd., Central Wellness, ComPsych Corp., Fit Athletic Club LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Sodexo Group, Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., and WorkStride. Also, the corporate wellness market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Health assessments and screenings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Nutrition and fitness - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Athletes Performance Inc.
  • British United Provident Association Ltd.
  • Central Wellness
  • ComPsych Corp.
  • Fit Athletic Club LLC
  • Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
  • Sodexo Group
  • Vitality Group LLC
  • WebMD Health Services Group Inc.
  • WorkStride

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rnxbm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900