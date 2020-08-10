Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Wellness Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The corporate wellness market is poised to grow by $ 25.42 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This report on the corporate wellness market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs, need for improved employee productivity and increasing product offerings. In addition, increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The corporate wellness market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies adoption of wearable technology as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate wellness market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing M&A and personalized and tailor-made solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The corporate wellness market covers the following areas:

Corporate wellness market sizing

Corporate wellness market forecast

Corporate wellness market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate wellness market vendors that include Athletes Performance Inc., British United Provident Association Ltd., Central Wellness, ComPsych Corp., Fit Athletic Club LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Sodexo Group, Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., and WorkStride. Also, the corporate wellness market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Health assessments and screenings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nutrition and fitness - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Athletes Performance Inc.

British United Provident Association Ltd.

Central Wellness

ComPsych Corp.

Fit Athletic Club LLC

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Sodexo Group

Vitality Group LLC

WebMD Health Services Group Inc.

WorkStride

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

