New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market by Composition, Chemistry, Application, Technology and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04975557/?utm_source=GNW

2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, technological advancements, and growing demand for these resins in the Asia Pacific and South America. UV curable resins are largely used in the coating application. The rapid growth of the market is driven by environmental concerns and increasingly stringent regulations. The need to thermally dry sensitive substrates and the high setting-up cost of the UV coatings plant are some of the restraints for the UV curable resins & formulated products market.



Coatings application segment is expected to lead the UV curable resins & formulated products market during the forecast period.

The coatings application segment will continue to lead the UV curable resins & formulated products market, as the physical and chemical properties of the UV chemistry permit excellent gloss and viscosity control, and therefore, the application is easy with minimal or no process issues with VOCs/HAPs.The UV curing technology has outperformed the coatings market growth consistently over a period of time, and have turned out to be an overall sustainable and high growth technology in the coatings industry.



This high demand for UV curable coatings is majorly due to its high performance, and excellent environmental & safety profile.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for UV curable resins & formulated products.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the UV curable resins & formulated products market in 2020. Factors such as evolving environmental & regulatory scenario, increasing consumer awareness (including sensitivity to health and safety), uncertainty about oil price, and pressure from flagship companies willing to improve the environmental performance of their supply chain have led to an increased demand for UV curable resins & formulated products in the Asia Pacific region.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation- C Level- 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others - 25%

• By Region- North America- 40%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 30%, Middle East – 2%, and South America - 8%



The fatty alcohols market comprises major solution providers, such as Allnex Netherlands B.V.. (Germany), Alberdingk Boley GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Nippon Gohsei (Japan), DSM-AGI (Netherlands), IGM Resins (Netherlands) and Covestro AG among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the fatty alcohols market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the UV curable resins and formulated products market based on composition, chemistry,application and technology, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the UV curable resins & formulated products market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America

• Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in the UV curable resins & formulated products market

• A list of VOC regulations driving the market in key countries and regions

• Identifying high-potential opportunities for UV curable resins

• Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04975557/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001