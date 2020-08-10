SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally and Cybersecurity Insiders, the comprehensive source for everything related to cybersecurity, have released the results of their global 2020 Cloud Security Report, highlighting the challenges faced by enterprise security teams in protecting data and workloads in their public cloud deployments.
The report shows that public cloud security continues to be a major challenge: 75% of respondents stated they were ‘very concerned’ or ‘extremely concerned’ about it. The challenge is made more complex as 68% said their organizations used two or more different public cloud providers, which means that security teams often have to use multiple native security tools and management consoles to try and enforce security and compliance across the different environments.
Key findings of the 2020 Cloud Security Report include:
“The Report shows that organizations’ cloud migrations and deployments are racing ahead of their security teams’ abilities to defend them against attacks and breaches. Their existing security solutions only provide limited protections against cloud threats, and teams often lack the expertise needed to improve security and compliance processes,” said TJ Gonen, Head of Cloud Product Line, Check Point Software. “To close these security gaps, enterprises need to get holistic visibility across all of their public cloud environments, and deploy unified, automated cloud-native protections, compliance enforcement and event analysis. This way, they can keep pace with the needs of the business while ensuring continuous security and compliance.”
The 2020 Cloud Security Report is based on the results of a comprehensive online survey of 653 cybersecurity and IT professionals, conducted in July 2020 to gain insights into the latest trends, key challenges and solutions for cloud security across a balanced cross-section of organizations of varying sizes across multiple industry sectors. The survey was done by Cybersecurity Insiders, the 400,000-member information security community.
To download a copy of the full report, visit: https://pages.checkpoint.com/2020-cloud-security-report.html
