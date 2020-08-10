Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, Asia-Pacific power transformer market is predicted to expand substantially during the period of 2020-2026. The growth is majorly attributed to favorable regulatory scenario regarding the use of green energy technologies. Inclination towards incorporating sustainable sources of energy across network grids is also stimulating the industry outlook.

Power transformers offer numerous benefits such as ease of transportation, short circuit reliability, compact design and can operate in harsh environmental conditions. These transformers also provide high mechanical, thermal and di-electric performance as well as better control over leakage magnetic flux. In addition, rising deployment of power transformers in critical nodes in high-voltage transmission networks is aiding tahe market expansion.

Technological advancements have allowed for digitization of transformers, which in turn is fostering the demand for the product across the region. In 2018 for instance, ABB Ltd. introduced the ABB Ability Power Transformer which is integrated with digital as well as plug & play capabilities and offers remote monitoring and real time data analytics.

Rising number of government initiatives to complement prevailing transmission and distribution lines in order to cater to the growing energy demand is fueling the Asia-Pacific market size. In fact, various governments across the region are encouraging the deployment of new transmission and distribution network grids. For instance, ADB allotted around USD 300 million in an effort to expand the existing transmission lines and towers in Bangladesh in the year 2019. Increasing electrification rate and rapid urbanization are facilitating the business scenario in Asia-Pacific.

Pole mounted segment to witness rapid expansion

According to estimates, pole mounted power transformer market segment is expected to register appreciable growth during the study period. This type of transformer is widely adopted in areas with limited grid accessibility for transmitted load at long distances. Moreover, the product is easy to install on single or multi-pole structures and is available in compact size. Single pole structures are majorly used to sustain residential, commercial as well as industrial loads, thereby contributing towards popularity of pole mounted power transformers across the globe.

100 MVA-500 MVA rating segment to record high CAGR

Estimates cite that 100 MVA to 50 MVA rating segment is anticipated to showcase remunerative growth between 2020 and 2026. Such power transformers not only are available in compact design but also have a low installation cost. Apart from this, growing demand for electricity in healthcare, oil & gas and power industries is fueling the segmental share.

Increasing deployment of 100 MVA-500 MVA power transformers in high voltage transmission networks coupled with escalating investments towards development of smart infrastructure is favoring the market outlook. Also, inclination towards modernizing existing transformers and network grids are positively influencing the product demand.

Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market by Core Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Shell

Closed

Berry





Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market by Winding Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Auto Transformer

Two Winding





Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market by Installation Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Indoor

Outdoor





Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market by Cooling Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Dry-Type

Air Blast

Self-Air





Oil Immersed

Forced Oil

Water Cooled

Self-Cooled

Others





Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market by Gas Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Air

Solid

Oil





Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market by Phase Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Three-Phase

Single-Phase





Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market by Rating Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

100 MVA-500 MVA

501 MVA-800 MVA

Above 800 MVA





Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market by Mounting Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Pole

Pad

PC/PCB

Others





Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market by Application Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Residential & Commercial

Societies

Hospitals

Hotels

Others





Industrial

Cement

Railways

Power

Oil & gas

Others





Utility

Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market by Country Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

New Zealand

Australia





Asia-Pacific Power Transformer Market Competitive Framework (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Hyosung Corporation

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

General Electric Co.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd.

Hammond Power Solutions

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Toshiba Corp.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG





Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Market definitions

1.3 Market estimates forecast parameters

1.4 Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Asia Pacific power transformer industry 3600 synopsis, 2015 - 2026

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 - 2026 (USD Billion)

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Price trend analysis

3.5 Innovation and technology landscape

Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market, By Core

4.1 Asia Pacific power transformer by core market share, 2019 2026

4.2 Closed

4.3 Shell

4.4 Berry

Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market, By Winding

5.1 Asia Pacific power transformer by winding market share, 2019 2026

5.2 Two Winding

5.3 Auto transformer

Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market, By Installation

6.1 Asia Pacific power transformer by installation market share, 2019 2026

6.2 Outdoor

6.3 Indoor

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market, By Cooling

7.1 Asia Pacific power transformer by cooling market share, 2019 2026

7.2 Dry - Type

7.3 Oil immersed

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market, By Insulation

8.1 Asia Pacific power transformer by insulation market share, 2019 2026

8.2 Gas

8.3 Oil

8.4 Solid

8.5 Air

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market, By Phase

9.1 Asia Pacific power transformer by phase market share, 2019 2026

9.2 Single phase

9.3 Three phase

Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market, By Rating

10.1 Asia Pacific power transformer by rating market share, 2019 2026

10.2 100 MVA to 500 MVA

10.3 501 MVA to 800 MVA

10.4 > 800 MVA

Chapter 11 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market, By Mounting

11.1 Asia Pacific power transformer by mounting market share, 2019 2026

11.2 Pad

11.3 Pole

11.4 PC/PCB

Chapter 12 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market, By Application

12.1 Asia Pacific power transformer by application market share, 2019 2026

12.2 Residential Commercial

12.3 Utility

12.4 Industrial

Chapter 13 Asia Pacific Power Transformer Market, By Country

