Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 18.8 Billion in 2018. North America's online food delivery market is currently being driven by several factors. Significant urban population, their busy lifestyles and lack of domestic help have driven the online food delivery market growth in the region. Furthermore, various online food delivery service providers are experimenting with innovative food delivery methods, via self-driving cars, drones and robots, thereby, positively influencing the market growth. In addition to this, high living standards of individuals is continuing to spur the demand for online food delivery services in the region. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 37.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2024.
