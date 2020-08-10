Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting in the U.S., 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Food gifters make up half the population. Food gifts are a tradition for many special occasions, such as giving chocolates to someone on Valentine's Day. However, marketers of food gifts have opportunities to reach new consumers and to promote their products for everyday occasions as well as holidays. Most people buy food gifts thinking the receiver is likely to enjoy and use the gift, especially since food gifts are treats that most people would not ordinarily buy. Marketers should also play up other benefits of food gifting, such as convenience and ability to be given to groups or people whose personal preferences may not be known.

With a focus on what's next - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table, the report is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food gift producers, retailers, packaging companies, investors, and service providers gauge consumer perspectives and opportunities for growth in a competitive market.

Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide food and beverage companies, retailers, service providers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about the market for food gifts.

The analysis in this report also accounts for the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the food gifting market's performance in 2020. The bad news is that the market's promising momentum in recent years will almost certainly - but temporarily - be hindered by the outbreak. The good news is that food gifting is uniquely positioned to potentially serve as a source of comfort and care as most Americans practice social distancing and self-quarantine.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Expanding Occasions for Food Gifting

Making Food Gifts More Personal Increases Appeal for Both Buyers and Gift Recipients

Food Gift Packaging Opportunities

Key Consumer Trends

Market Size and Forecast

Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting Market Historical Trends

Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting Market Forecast

Sales of Food Gift Marketers

Innovation

Demographic Influence

Corporate Food Gifting Trends

Coronavirus Impacting Economy and Social Events

Purchase Share By Household Income

Food Gifting Occasions and Opportunities

Holiday and Every Day

Winter Holidays Remain the Mainstay

Personal vs. Work-Related Food Gifting Occasions

Major Holidays

Winter Holidays (Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa)

Changes in Religious Affiliation Over Time

Weddings & Anniversaries

Increasing Rate of New Marriages

Declines in The Number of Married People Mean Fewer Anniversaries

Expanding Food Gifting Opportunities

Types of Food Gifts and Recipients

Purchasing for Others

Purchasing Food Gifts For Self

Work-Related Food Gifting Occasions: Demographic Analysis

Gourmet Gift Basket Purchasers

Trends Over Time

Demographic Analysis

Types of Gift Recipients

Reasons for Buying ad Not Buying Food Gifts

Reasons for Purchasing Food Gifts: 2010-2020 Trends

Demographic Analysis: Age

High Quality

Trust and Value

Variety and Appearance

Appearance

Reasons For Not Buying Food Gifts

Frequency of Food Gifting and Purchase Prices

Gifts for Others vs. Self

Number of Recipients

Demographic Analysis

Amount Spent Per Food Gift

Demographic Analysis

Food Gifting Retail Distribution

Online Purchasing Trends

More Consumers Purchasing Online and Via Mobile Phones, Making More Frequent Purchases

Mobile Purchasing Most Common with Younger Consumers

Tendency to Make In-Store Purchases Decreasing

Online Channel Gains

Online Ordering: Amazon vs. Selected Food Gifting Retailers

Specialty Food Gift Purchase Locations Used in the Last 12 Months: In-Store vs. Online

Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases of Food Gifts

Holiday Promotions Are Key

Food Gifting Innovation & Marketing Strategies

Food Gifts For Diet and Health

Fruits Offer High Levels of Nutrition with a Satisfyingly Sweet Taste

Nutrient-Rich Vegetables Are Healthy Gifts

Sugar-Free Confections

Unrefined Sugar

Gluten-Free

Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, and Other Diets

Sustainability and Fair Trade

Chocolate Marketers Working Toward Improving the Cocoa Supply Chain

Fair Trade Food Products as a More Ethical Gift

Plant-Based Meat Alternatives As Food Gifts

International Flavors

Gift Cards Compete Against Food Gifts, But Buyers and Receivers Have A Lot of Overlap

What Are Open-Loop And Closed-Loop Gift Cards?

Physical vs. Online/E-Gift Cards

Gift Cards and Food Gifts Have Similar Characteristics, Making Them Appealing to the Same Types of People

Food Gifting Via Gift Cards

Food Gift Offers Make Price-Sensitive Consumers More Likely To Buy

Food Gift Packaging

Recyclable/Environmentally Friendly Packaging Is More Important Than Ever

Food Gift Recipients Find E-Commerce Packaging More Important Than Others

Targeting Excessive Packaging for Reduction and Elimination

Truth in Advertising Extends to Packaging

Functional Packaging Can Be Framed as a Sustainable Gift

Protective Packaging Is Important For Product Integrity

Insulated Packaging is Required to Ship Frozen and Refrigerated Foods

A Shift From Expensive Set-Up Boxes To Other Paper Packaging

Customizable Packaging Can Be A Selling Point For Food Gifts

Retail-Ready Packaging Makes Food Gifts Stand Out and Promotes Stocking Efficiency in Stores

Opportunities for Edible, Biodegradable, and Compostable Packaging For Food Gifting

Food Gifting Market Participants and Brand Positioning

Chocolate Specialists

Lindt & Sprngli Group

Godiva

Bakery Food Specialists

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Bake Me A Wish!

Salty Food Specialists

Popcornopolis

The Popcorn Factory

Oh! Nuts

Nuts.com

Fruit Specialists

Edible Arrangements

The Fruit Company

Savory Food Specialists

Hickory Farms

Honey Baked Ham

Omaha Steaks

Gourmet Food Specialists

Harry & David

Goldbelly

Floral Specialists

1-800-Flowers.com

