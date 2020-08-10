Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting in the U.S., 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Food gifters make up half the population. Food gifts are a tradition for many special occasions, such as giving chocolates to someone on Valentine's Day. However, marketers of food gifts have opportunities to reach new consumers and to promote their products for everyday occasions as well as holidays. Most people buy food gifts thinking the receiver is likely to enjoy and use the gift, especially since food gifts are treats that most people would not ordinarily buy. Marketers should also play up other benefits of food gifting, such as convenience and ability to be given to groups or people whose personal preferences may not be known.
With a focus on what's next - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table, the report is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food gift producers, retailers, packaging companies, investors, and service providers gauge consumer perspectives and opportunities for growth in a competitive market.
Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide food and beverage companies, retailers, service providers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about the market for food gifts.
The analysis in this report also accounts for the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the food gifting market's performance in 2020. The bad news is that the market's promising momentum in recent years will almost certainly - but temporarily - be hindered by the outbreak. The good news is that food gifting is uniquely positioned to potentially serve as a source of comfort and care as most Americans practice social distancing and self-quarantine.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Expanding Occasions for Food Gifting
- Making Food Gifts More Personal Increases Appeal for Both Buyers and Gift Recipients
- Food Gift Packaging Opportunities
- Key Consumer Trends
Market Size and Forecast
- Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting Market Historical Trends
- Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting Market Forecast
- Sales of Food Gift Marketers
- Innovation
- Demographic Influence
- Corporate Food Gifting Trends
- Coronavirus Impacting Economy and Social Events
- Purchase Share By Household Income
Food Gifting Occasions and Opportunities
- Holiday and Every Day
- Winter Holidays Remain the Mainstay
- Personal vs. Work-Related Food Gifting Occasions
- Major Holidays
- Winter Holidays (Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa)
- Changes in Religious Affiliation Over Time
- Weddings & Anniversaries
- Increasing Rate of New Marriages
- Declines in The Number of Married People Mean Fewer Anniversaries
- Expanding Food Gifting Opportunities
Types of Food Gifts and Recipients
- Purchasing for Others
- Purchasing Food Gifts For Self
- Work-Related Food Gifting Occasions: Demographic Analysis
- Gourmet Gift Basket Purchasers
- Trends Over Time
- Demographic Analysis
- Types of Gift Recipients
Reasons for Buying ad Not Buying Food Gifts
- Reasons for Purchasing Food Gifts: 2010-2020 Trends
- Demographic Analysis: Age
- High Quality
- Trust and Value
- Variety and Appearance
- Appearance
- Reasons For Not Buying Food Gifts
Frequency of Food Gifting and Purchase Prices
- Gifts for Others vs. Self
- Number of Recipients
- Demographic Analysis
- Amount Spent Per Food Gift
- Demographic Analysis
Food Gifting Retail Distribution
- Online Purchasing Trends
- More Consumers Purchasing Online and Via Mobile Phones, Making More Frequent Purchases
- Mobile Purchasing Most Common with Younger Consumers
- Tendency to Make In-Store Purchases Decreasing
- Online Channel Gains
- Online Ordering: Amazon vs. Selected Food Gifting Retailers
- Specialty Food Gift Purchase Locations Used in the Last 12 Months: In-Store vs. Online
- Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases of Food Gifts
- Holiday Promotions Are Key
Food Gifting Innovation & Marketing Strategies
- Food Gifts For Diet and Health
- Fruits Offer High Levels of Nutrition with a Satisfyingly Sweet Taste
- Nutrient-Rich Vegetables Are Healthy Gifts
- Sugar-Free Confections
- Unrefined Sugar
- Gluten-Free
- Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, and Other Diets
- Sustainability and Fair Trade
- Chocolate Marketers Working Toward Improving the Cocoa Supply Chain
- Fair Trade Food Products as a More Ethical Gift
- Plant-Based Meat Alternatives As Food Gifts
- International Flavors
- Gift Cards Compete Against Food Gifts, But Buyers and Receivers Have A Lot of Overlap
- What Are Open-Loop And Closed-Loop Gift Cards?
- Physical vs. Online/E-Gift Cards
- Gift Cards and Food Gifts Have Similar Characteristics, Making Them Appealing to the Same Types of People
- Food Gifting Via Gift Cards
- Food Gift Offers Make Price-Sensitive Consumers More Likely To Buy
Food Gift Packaging
- Recyclable/Environmentally Friendly Packaging Is More Important Than Ever
- Food Gift Recipients Find E-Commerce Packaging More Important Than Others
- Targeting Excessive Packaging for Reduction and Elimination
- Truth in Advertising Extends to Packaging
- Functional Packaging Can Be Framed as a Sustainable Gift
- Protective Packaging Is Important For Product Integrity
- Insulated Packaging is Required to Ship Frozen and Refrigerated Foods
- A Shift From Expensive Set-Up Boxes To Other Paper Packaging
- Customizable Packaging Can Be A Selling Point For Food Gifts
- Retail-Ready Packaging Makes Food Gifts Stand Out and Promotes Stocking Efficiency in Stores
- Opportunities for Edible, Biodegradable, and Compostable Packaging For Food Gifting
Food Gifting Market Participants and Brand Positioning
- Chocolate Specialists
- Lindt & Sprngli Group
- Godiva
- Bakery Food Specialists
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Bake Me A Wish!
- Salty Food Specialists
- Popcornopolis
- The Popcorn Factory
- Oh! Nuts
- Nuts.com
- Fruit Specialists
- Edible Arrangements
- The Fruit Company
- Savory Food Specialists
- Hickory Farms
- Honey Baked Ham
- Omaha Steaks
- Gourmet Food Specialists
- Harry & David
- Goldbelly
- Floral Specialists
- 1-800-Flowers.com
