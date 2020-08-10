New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Current Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949854/?utm_source=GNW

This report covers types of current sensors such as Hall effect current sensors, fiber optic current sensors, Rogowski coil current sensors, fluxgate transformer current sensors and other miscellaneous current sensors.



Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the current sensors market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships.The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of current sensors.



This report considers the economic slowdown caused by the worldwide lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Report Includes:

- A brief overview of the global markets for current sensor technologies within the instrumentation industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Discussion of emerging technologies and innovations behind the development and applications of current sensors, with a special emphasis on new products being developed and the markets for these products

- Coverage of diverse industry applications and market assessment of various current sensor types, including hall effect current sensors, fiber optic current sensors, Rogowski coil current sensors, fluxgate transformer current sensors, and other miscellaneous current sensors

- Insight into the growth driving factors, market opportunities and trends, demographic shifts and regulatory aspects that affect the global market landscape

- Company profile description of leading manufacturers and suppliers of current sensors



Summary:

A current sensor is a device that senses and transforms current across a measured path to an easily measurable output voltage that is proportional to the current.Current measurement in many control and instrumentation systems is vitally important.



Current sensing was traditionally used for the protection and control of circuits.However, with the advancement of technology, current sensing has emerged as a means of monitoring and enhancing efficiency.



The main driving factors for this demand are the rising use of battery-powered applications and sources of renewable energy, and the growing need for Hall effect current sensors. In addition, the growth of automotive electronic control systems and new vehicle technologies, as well as the large-scale commercialization of IoT and IIoT, are among other factors that drive the growth of this industry.

