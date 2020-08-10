DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that Luis F. Machado has joined the Company as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.



Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Luis to TopBuild. He brings more than twenty years of experience leading legal and compliance functions across a wide range of industries. He is a terrific addition to our senior leadership team.”

Prior to joining TopBuild, Machado served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for CTS Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of sensors, actuators, and electronic components. He has also served in senior corporate legal positions at L Brands, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, and Diversey, Inc. He began his practice at the Altheimer & Gray law firm in Chicago.

Machado graduated from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and earned a JD from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801