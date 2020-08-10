Digital Ally to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Lenexa, KS, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it will host an investor conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EDT to discuss its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, the status of its patent infringement litigation against Axon Enterprise, Inc. ("Axon," formerly known as TASER International, Inc.), developments related to disinfectant and safety products and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the second quarter of 2020 prior to the conference call.

Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #3376759 a few minutes before 4:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from August 13, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 13, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #3376759.

