LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems, Inc. (Versus) (CSE: VS ) (OTCQB: VRSSF ) (FRANKFURT: BMVA ) today announced a partnership with ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY ) (OTC: EPYFF ) (FSE: 2NY2 ), an award-winning Augmented Reality studio, to bring Versus’ proprietary in-app rewards technology to ePlay’s health and wellness applications and platforms.



With ePlay, Versus expands into the global wellness market, valued at over $4 trillion according to the Global Wellness Institute. ePlay’s catalog of health, wellness and personal improvement applications further diversifies Versus’ content offerings for reward partners in video content platforms and lifestyle mobile applications.

“When considering health and wellness platforms, with fitness apps in particular, we are looking at a market size that’s expected to reach approximately $15 billion in the next five years,” said Craig Finster, President and CFO of Versus Systems. “We examined that growth potential and the opportunities that would bring and realized that scaling our platform into the wellness category is a no-brainer.”

Trevor Doerksen, President and CEO of ePlay Digital, commented, “Our Versus partnership is perfectly timed as we add augmented reality and 3D fitness functionality, tracking and visualization to new and existing products and verticals, including new mobile and wearable apps specifically for fitness and wellness communities. ePlay’s fitness apps, such as our mobile games, gamify running, biking and exercise to motivate users and optimize their performance. Versus’ rewards system can help to keep these goal-oriented consumers of health and wellness apps even more engaged as they pursue exciting prizes.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game and in-app prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.



ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.