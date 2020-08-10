FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that REAL Solar, SBC is expanding its portfolio of commercial solar installations by leveraging the Enphase Three-Phase Network Protection Relay™ (NPR) device for 208 VAC, three-phase solar systems. REAL Solar, based in Backus, MN, is an award-winning full-service residential and commercial solar installation company with a long history of bringing solar to customers in communities of need.



The Enphase Network Protection Relay device allows commercial solar installers to quickly deploy the Enphase microinverters of their choice on commercial solar projects in jurisdictions that require compliance with IEEE 1547 for three-phase solar systems. REAL Solar was one of the first solar installers to deploy the Enphase NPR device in commercial solar installations. To ensure compliance with local building code, REAL Solar made use of the Enphase NPR device to install more than 70 kWDC across two locations for its financial industry customer, Starion Bank, in North Dakota.

"Enphase microinverters allow us to be confident in installing solar for commercial customers in remote locations across the Midwest because of their reliability and our ability to monitor customer systems remotely at the module level," said Ben Butcher, co-director and construction manager at REAL Solar, SBC. "We primarily use the high-power Enphase IQ 7+™ microinverter, and the Enphase NPR device has made it possible for us to use that outstanding microinverter in three-phase commercial projects. We are particularly excited about the upcoming Enphase microinverters designed specifically for commercial solar, which will allow us to optimize our offerings for our commercial customers further."

“A central element of our corporate philosophy is to protect the environment, which has taken the form of everything from making our branch buildings more energy-efficient, native plant landscaping, to adding increasing amounts of solar power,” said Wade Miller, facilities manager at Starion Bank. “The team at REAL Solar helped us navigate the technical and incentives landscapes, which allowed us to move forward with solar quickly and confidently. After some of our early experiences with solar, we were delighted with how a solar system based on Enphase microinverters will continue producing energy even when a single inverter or module goes out, or we get some seasonal shading. We look forward to working with REAL Solar and Enphase to solarize even more of our owned bank branch buildings.”

The Enphase Three-Phase Network Protection Relay device with integrated Enphase IQ Envoy™ gateway and Enphase Mobile Connect™ modem consolidates three-phase interconnection equipment into a single enclosure and streamlines installations by providing a consistent, pre-wired solution for three-phase commercial 208 VAC applications. The Enphase NPR device features a durable NEMA type 3R enclosure, a five-year warranty, and is compliant with UL 1741 SA for grid support functions enabling smarter, safer, reactive grid interconnection.

"REAL Solar is a prime example of one of the many sophisticated and socially-minded installers that Enphase is proud to count among its commercial solar customers," said Gokul Krishnan, vice president and general manager, microinverter business unit at Enphase Energy. "We look forward to a continued expansion of our commercial solar products portfolio and working with our installer partners to deliver an outstanding customer experience to great customers like Starion Bank in the commercial market segment."

