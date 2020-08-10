VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCBB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (the “Aben or the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 2020 field season is proceeding well and will be moving into the next phase which will include Pad building in advance of the arrival of the drill. The Pad building crew should be on site today and should take a week to get things ready for the drill program to begin.



The field program, to date, has been very encouraging as the crew has been successful in further delineating our initial drill targets for this season. The field crew will continue to ground truth future targets to drill, well into September. Our initial zone of interest was explained in detail in news release dated 27 th July 2020 .

The company also announces, pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,600,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company, exercisable for a period of two years, at a price of $0.13 per share. The Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 25, 2018.

Forrest Kerr Project:

The Forrest Kerr Property consists of 4 separate claim blocks comprised of 56 mineral claims (23,397 ha) and is owned 100% by Aben Resources. Numerous areas of interest have been identified since Aben began systematic exploration in 2016, with a total of 70 drill holes (21,968m/72,055’) completed to date by Aben. The Boundary Valley hosts significant surface gold mineralization and complex structural intersections, both of which are important indicators of the potential for discovery of more sub-surface high-grade gold mineralization.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.



About Aben Resources:



Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.



