SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. (Dominion) announces a new stage of growth for the Texas-based aesthetic medical device company. The company will focus on operational and commercialization excellence for the upcoming launch of EON™, the premier touchless, robotic, laser contouring device. In alignment with this focus, Cooper Collins will lead Dominion as CEO, effective immediately. Collins served as a Board Member at Dominion and has extensive experience leading healthcare ventures to success as CEO.



Janet Campbell, former CEO, will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, building on her original vision for EON™ through her ongoing support of the Company's Research and Product Development initiatives.

"After serving as a Board Member, I have had the chance to work closely with the innovative Dominion team. With Janet Campbell as our new Executive Chair overseeing Product Research and Development, I have full faith that together we can become a premier aesthetics company," says Collins.

Collins' role as CEO will be complemented by the promotion of Christian Bloomgren to President and Chief Commercial Officer for the Company. Bloomgren joined Dominion in February 2020 and has served diligently as CCO. Bloomgren will continue to set the standard for sales, technical operations, and marketing of EON™.

"I am honored to serve the Dominion Team, our shareholders, and customers, as we embark on the next phase of Dominion's growth," declared Bloomgren. "Together, we will build a dynamic organization, focused on execution, and define EON™ as the premier brand in body contouring."

About Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Dominion is a laser platform aesthetic device company with corporate headquarters in Texas and R&D labs in Florida. Dominion created EON™ to exceed the unmet needs of aesthetic physicians. For more information, visit www.dominionaesthetic.com .