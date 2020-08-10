New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691244/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on silicon on insulator (SOI) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for low-power, low-cost semiconductor solutions and growing use of automotive electronics. In addition, need for low-power, low-cost semiconductor solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The silicon on insulator (SOI) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The silicon on insulator (SOI) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• RF-SOI

• FD-SOI

• PD-SOI

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for high-end smartphones, smart wearables, and IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the silicon on insulator (SOI) market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our silicon on insulator (SOI) market covers the following areas:

• Silicon on insulator (SOI) market sizing

• Silicon on insulator (SOI) market forecast

• Silicon on insulator (SOI) market industry analysis





