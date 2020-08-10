TYMLOS® U.S. net sales of $50 million, with 22% year over year growth



WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS), today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

“Completing the elacestrant transaction was an important step forward for the company, centering our clinical and regulatory strategy while strengthening ourselves from a financial perspective,” said Kelly Martin, CEO of Radius Health. Martin commented further that “in the near-term, our focus will include completing our Phase 3 pivotal trial enrollments while adjusting our commercial and marketing efforts to focus on high-risk osteoporosis patients.”

Business Update



Commercial

Second quarter 2020 U.S. net sales of TYMLOS were $50.1 million, a 22% increase over the second quarter of 2019.



Business Development



In July, Radius entered into an exclusive global license agreement for development and commercialization of elacestrant with Menarini Group. Under the agreement, Menarini Group will be responsible for worldwide commercialization of elacestrant, after the completion of EMERALD Phase 3 study and, assuming positive results, successful registration of elacestrant.





Radius will continue to be responsible for the conduct and completion of the Phase 3 EMERALD study through NDA filing. The Company expects over $100 million of expenses associated with this activity will be reimbursed by Menarini.





As part of the agreement, Radius received an upfront payment of $30 million, and is eligible to receive up to $20 million on the achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones and up to $300 million on the achievement of certain sales milestones. Menarini Group will make tiered, low to mid-teen percentage royalty payments to Radius Health on global net sales.

Clinical Development Update

Abaloparatide-patch

The wearABLe Phase 3 study with abaloparatide-patch in postmenopausal osteoporosis continues to advance its enrollment globally. Completion of enrollment remains on track for the later part of third quarter of 2020.

Abaloparatide-SC

The ATOM Phase 3 Study, which is assessing the efficacy and safety of abaloparatide-SC in men with osteoporosis, is expected to complete recruitment this week with the enrollment of one more patient.





Teijin Pharma Limited, Radius’ partner for abaloparatide-SC in Japan, submitted a New Drug Application for abaloparatide-SC in Japan for the treatment of osteoporosis in patients who are at high risk for fractures, based on the positive results of their Phase III study. The study achieved its efficacy endpoint and showed an acceptable safety profile. Detailed results of this trial are planned to be presented at a global medical conference in the second half of this year.

Elacestrant

The EMERALD Phase 3 study is on schedule to complete target recruitment in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Radius reported a net loss of $43.9 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to a net loss of $35.5 million, or $0.77 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, non-GAAP adjusted net loss, which excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, restructuring plans, depreciation, non-cash interest obligations under debt obligations, impairment of operating lease right of use assets, and amortization of intangible assets, was $31.2 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $25.4 million, or $0.55 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, TYMLOS net product revenues were $50.1 million compared to approximately $41.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, research and development expense was $44.9 million compared to $27.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $17.7 million, or 65%. This increase was primarily driven by a $13.9 million increase in abaloparatide-patch program costs, a $5.2 million increase in elacestrant program costs, a $0.2 million increase in abaloparatide-SC program costs, and a $0.2 million increase in compensation expenses. These increases were offset by a decrease of $0.8 million in RAD140 program cost, a $0.4 million decrease in occupancy and depreciation, a $0.4 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense, a $0.1 million decrease in professional fees, and a $0.1 million decrease in other operating costs.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, selling, general and administrative expense was $38.2 million compared to $40.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 5%. This decrease was primarily the result of a $2.0 million decrease in travel and entertainment expenses, a $1.1 million decrease in professional support costs, a $0.3 million decrease in occupancy and depreciation costs, and a $0.3 million decrease in other operating costs. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in compensation costs.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Radius reported a net loss of $81.5 million, or $1.76 per share, compared to a net loss of $78.2 million, or $1.70 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, non-GAAP adjusted net loss, which excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, restructuring plans, depreciation, non-cash interest obligations under debt obligations, impairment of operating lease right of use assets, and amortization of intangible assets, was $58.6 million, or $1.26 per share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $57.2 million, or $1.25 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, TYMLOS net product revenues were $98.0 million compared to approximately $70.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, research and development expense was $83.9 million compared to $50.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $33.5 million, or 66%. This increase was primarily driven by a $25.0 million increase in abaloparatide-patch project costs, a $8.7 million increase in project costs for elacestrant, a $0.6 million increase in abaloparatide-SC project costs, a $0.8 million increase in professional fees services, and a $0.4 million increase in compensation expenses. These increases were partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in RAD140 project costs, a $0.3 million decrease in occupancy and depreciation costs, and a $0.7 million decrease in travel and entertainment expenses.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, selling, general and administrative expense was $74.7 million compared to $81.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 8%. This decrease was primarily the result of a $4.0 million decrease in professional fees, a $2.5 million decrease in travel and entertainment expenses, a $0.8 million decrease in occupancy and depreciation costs and a $0.2 million decrease in other operating expense. These decreases were offset by a $0.8 million increase in compensation related expenses.

As of June 30, 2020, Radius had $126.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities. Based upon our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance as of June 30, 2020, we believe that, prior to the consideration of potential proceeds from partnering and/or collaboration activities, we have sufficient capital to fund our development plans, U.S. commercial and other operational activities for at least twelve months from the date of this press release.





Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,239 $ 69,886 Restricted cash 567 567 Marketable securities 69,495 91,015 Accounts receivable, net 17,899 23,289 Inventory 5,906 5,323 Prepaid expenses 7,921 12,131 Other current assets 1,838 846 Total current assets 159,865 203,057 Property and equipment, net 1,747 2,293 Intangible assets 6,184 6,583 Right of use assets - operating leases 6,787 6,704 Other assets 514 514 Total assets $ 175,097 $ 219,151 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,718 $ 6,030 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,756 53,030 Operating lease liability, current 2,180 2,198 Total current liabilities 65,654 61,258 Convertible notes payable 204,315 195,591 Term loan 9,940 - Operating lease liability, long term 4,607 4,581 Total liabilities 284,516 261,430 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,448,491 shares and 46,189,870 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in-capital 1,208,616 1,194,327 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 108 3 Accumulated deficit (1,318,148 ) (1,236,614 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (109,419 ) (42,279 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 175,097 $ 219,151







Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Product revenue, net $ 50,113 $ 41,042 $ 98,037 $ 70,886 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of sales - product 4,070 3,808 7,931 6,838 Cost of sales - intangible amortization 200 200 399 399 Research and development 44,881 27,179 83,890 50,439 Selling, general, and administrative 38,231 40,115 74,664 81,301 Loss from operations (37,269 ) (30,260 ) (68,847 ) (68,091 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other income (expense) (68 ) (42 ) (59 ) (38 ) Interest expense (6,922 ) (6,165 ) (13,678 ) (12,202 ) Interest income 379 993 1,050 2,097 NET LOSS $ (43,880 ) $ (35,474 ) $ (81,534 ) $ (78,234 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS: Unrealized gain (loss) from available-for-sale debt securities 774 236 105 710 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (43,106 ) $ (35,238 ) $ (81,429 ) $ (77,524 ) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS - BASIC AND DILUTED: $ (43,880 ) $ (35,474 ) $ (81,534 ) $ (78,234 ) LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted $ (0.95 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (1.70 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES: Basic and diluted 46,420,046 46,109,193 46,345,585 45,891,557







Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (43,880 ) $ (35,474 ) $ (81,534 ) $ (78,234 ) Intangible amortization 200 200 399 399 Stock-based compensation expense 7,841 5,748 13,299 11,863 Restructuring charges - (155 ) - (8 ) Depreciation 253 387 548 820 Non-cash interest 4,436 3,878 8,725 7,628 Operating Lease Impairment - - - 339 Non-GAAP net loss $ (31,150 ) $ (25,416 ) $ (58,563 ) $ (57,193 ) Reconciliation of diluted loss per share: GAAP loss per share $ (0.95 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (1.70 ) Intangible amortization 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense 0.16 0.11 0.29 0.26 Restructuring charges - - - - Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 Non-cash interest 0.10 0.08 0.19 0.17 Operating Lease Impairment - - - 0.01 Non-GAAP loss per share $ (0.67 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (1.26 ) $ (1.25 ) Reconciliation of shares used in loss per share calculation: GAAP shares used in loss per share 46,420,046 46,109,193 46,345,585 45,891,557 Non-GAAP dilutive share adjustments - - - - Non-GAAP shares used in loss per share 46,420,046 46,109,193 46,345,585 45,891,557







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP adjusted net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain amounts or expenses from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, taken in conjunction with Radius’ GAAP financial statements, because it provides greater transparency and period-over-period comparability with respect to Radius’ operating performance and can enhance investors’ ability to identify operating trends in our business. Management uses these measures, among other factors, to assess and analyze operational results and trends and to make financial and operational decisions. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Radius’ operating results as reported under GAAP, not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts. Reconciliations between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 are included in the tables accompanying this press release after the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes the investigational use of abaloparatide injection for the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide-patch for potential use in osteoporosis; the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD140, a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) under investigation for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.

About TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection

TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture defined as history of osteoporotic fracture, multiple risk factors for fracture, or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy.

About ATOM Phase 3 Study

The ATOM Phase 3 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess efficacy and safety of abaloparatide-SC in approximately 225 men with osteoporosis. The primary endpoint is change in lumbar spine BMD at 12 months compared with placebo, and if successful, will form the basis of a supplemental NDA seeking to expand the use of TYMLOS to treat men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

About Abaloparatide-Patch and wearABLe Phase 3 Study

Abaloparatide-patch was developed in a collaboration between Radius and Kindeva Drug Delivery (“Kindeva”) (formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems) with the application of Kindeva’s innovative microstructured transdermal patch technology. The Phase 3 wearABLe abaloparatide-patch study is the first pivotal study to evaluate treatment using a novel non-injectable delivery of an anabolic therapy. The wearABLe Phase 3 study is a pivotal, randomized, open label, active-controlled, bone mineral density (“BMD”) non-inferiority bridging study that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of abaloparatide-patch versus TYMLOS (abaloparatide injection) in approximately 470 patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The primary endpoint of the study is the percentage change in lumbar spine BMD at 12 months.

About Elacestrant (RAD1901) and EMERALD Phase 3 Study

Elacestrant is a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), out-licensed to Menarini Group, which is being evaluated for potential use as a once daily oral treatment in patients with advanced estrogen receptor positive, HER2 negative, breast cancer. Studies completed to date indicate that the compound has the potential for use as a single agent or in combination with other therapies for the treatment of breast cancer. The EMERALD Phase 3 trial is a randomized, open label, active-controlled study evaluating elacestrant as second- or third-line monotherapy in advanced/metastatic ER-positive (ER+)/HER2- breast cancer patients. The study will enroll approximately 460 patients who have received prior treatment with one or two lines of endocrine therapy, including a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor. Patients in the study will be randomized to receive either elacestrant or the investigator’s choice of an approved hormonal agent. The primary endpoint of the study will be progression-free survival (PFS) in the overall patient population and in patients with estrogen receptor 1 gene (ESR1) mutations. Secondary endpoints will include evaluation of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), and duration of response (DOR).

