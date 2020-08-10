WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS) today announced the appointment of Sean Murphy to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.



Sean has several decades of experience in the industry across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and global markets. Sean worked at Abbott Laboratories for 30-years where he led the corporate business development and mergers and acquisition activity.

Owen Hughes, Chairman of the Board of Radius Health, commented that, “Sean is a person of great integrity, has operated at the highest levels within the industry, and will be a terrific addition to the Board. We all look forward to his counsel and contributions as we look to progress the Radius business model.”

Sean is currently on the boards of Poseida Therapeutics, a publicly traded cell and gene engineering technology company and Xenex Corporation, a privately held UV based technology company focused on eradicating healthcare associated infections generated by a wide range of micro-organisms, as well as Immucor, a privately held leading blood and tissue diagnostics company. Sean has also been an industry advisor to Evercore, a boutique investment bank and in that role, advised dozens of companies with regards to strategy.

